Blackhawks update: Oduya to return vs. Coyotes on Thursday

The Blackhawks have undergone a few changes in the past two weeks — losing Patrick Kane and acquiring Antoine Vermette, Kimmo Timonen and Andrew Desjardins. But they’ve also had an opportunity to adjust. By the time the Hawks play the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz., they will have played just two games in the previous nine days — an unusually forgiving portion of an NHL schedule in March.

And theoretically, a good chance for Vermette, Timonen and Desjardins to get acclimated to the Hawks style and system as well as to their teammates and line mates. The Hawks practiced at Johnny’s Ice House on Tuesday and will practice again on Wednesday before heading to Arizona.

Hockey being hockey, maybe the new guys need games more than anything else, as coach Joel Quenneville anticipates the new blood eventually helping the Hawks respond better offensively to Kane’s absence. They’ll soon get their chance. After playing five games in the first 16 days of March, the Hawks will play eight in the following 14 days.

By April 1, they should know where they stand. That’s where they emerged from a March slumber last season (7-7-1) — winning four consecutive games at the start of April to snap out of it and eventually reaching Game 7 of the Western Conference Final.

Here’s what’s happening:

1. Johnny Oduya is expected to play against the Coyotes. The veteran defenseman has missed the last six games with an upper-body injury he suffered in a 6-2 loss to the Bruins on Feb. 22. “He said he felt good. We’re targeting for him to play [Thursday],” Quenneville said. On paper, it solidifies the Hawks’ defensive pairings. “Him and Hammer [Niklas Hjalmarrson] have been a good pair as far as top match ups and assignments and defensive responsibilities,” Quenneville said.

2. After being a healthy scratch against the Rangers on Sunday, forward Bryan Bickell skated with the third line Tuesday, alongside Brad Richards and Patrick Sharp. Bickell says being scratched is a motivator. “I think it does spark me,” he said. “”I don’t want to say I wished he scratched me earlier. But it seems like it happens every year and gets me fired up on what I need to do late in the season.” Hopefully it works again.”

3. “Finding ways to get production — without opening things up in our own end,” as Joel Quenneville put it Tuesday, continues to be the emphasis as the Hawks continue to adjust to Kane’s absence. The Hawks are 4-1-1 since Kane was injured (including the 3-2 shootout victory over the Panthers when Kane left in the first period). But in two games against teams currently in the playoffs without Kane, the Hawks have yet to score a goal — losing 4-0 against the Lightning and 1-0 in overtime against the Rangers.

“We’re looking for some guys to step up,” Quenneville said. “Some guys haven’t had as much production in a long stretch of games. I don’t care where the scoring’s coming from … the back end, our power play, [Marcus Kruger’s] line, anybody’s line. That’s where we’re at. But it’s there.”

4. Until that happens, the Blackhawks at least have Corey Crawford to lean on. Crawford stopped 46-of-47 shots in a shootout victory over the Oilers and 35-of-36 in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Rangers. In his last four games, Crawford has stopped 121-of-123 shots — including three shootout opportunities against the Oilers — when the game was within three goals (Crawford allowed two goals to the Carolina Hurricanes after the Hawks led 4-0).

“As the game’s get bigger, he seems to rise to the occasion,” Quenneville said. “He’s had some big third periods for us. We need him.”

5. Teuvo Teravainen, coming off arguably his best game as a Blackhawk, continues to be the player to watch as Hawks gear up for the postseason.

“He’s evolved rather nicely where he gets a little bit more [opportunity],” Quenneville said of Teravainen, who played a career-high 17:11 against the Rangers (his previous best was 14:42 against the Oilers on Jan. 9). “He’s progressed to where he’s comfortable. You kind of earn your way a bit. Whether it’s gaining trust or gaining confidence, I think more so in watching him play is what we’re looking for — him having confidence and having trust with the pucks and his line mates and the system and the game. I think he’s coming along just nicely. He should [build] off these levels as well, which is a good sign.”