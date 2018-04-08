Blackhawks have money to spend, but little roster flexibility this offseason

Typically, a last-place team doesn’t stand pat in the offseason. But there was very little typical about this Blackhawks season, the first losing campaign since Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane were second-year pros. Marian Hossa’s departure, Corey Crawford’s injury, and some lousy puck luck — well, that’s what the Hawks hope it was, at least — for Brandon Saad, Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith all factored into the team’s demise.

“If we all collectively have better years in all aspects … I believe we’re very capable of [rebounding],” coach Joel Quenneville said. “We’ve seen many games this year where we look like we could be a really good team. [It’s] just that consistency, putting that in place.”

In other words, everything that could go wrong, went wrong this season. And if everything that could go right, goes right next season, all will be well.

Here’s a look at who will be back next season, who won’t be, and where the Hawks could spend some of their considerable cap space

Forwards

Under contract: Toews, Patrick Kane, Saad, Artem Anisimov, Nick Schmaltz, Alex DeBrincat, David Kampf, Dylan Sikura, Victor Ejdsell, Tanner Kero, Matthew Highmore

Restricted free agents: Vinnie Hinostroza, John Hayden, Anthony Duclair, Tomas Jurco.

Unrestricted free agents: Patrick Sharp, Andreas Martinsen, Lance Bouma

The skinny:The Hawks will certainly re-sign Hinostroza and Hayden, and likely Duclair. Martinsen acquitted himself well in his brief stint with the Hawks, and could provide some veteran organizational depth and physicality in Rockford.

Jurco wants to return, and was solid down the stretch. But the Hawks have enough younger forwards in the system that should be playing ahead of him. With Sharp retiring, it’s possible the Hawks try to bring back well-liked and versatile veteran Tommy Wingels for a bottom-six role.

Defensemen

Under contract: Keith, Brent Seabrook, Connor Murphy, Jan Rutta, Erik Gustafsson, Jordan Oesterle, Gustav Forsling, Blake Hillman

RFA: Adam Clendening

UFAs: Cody Franson, Viktor Svedberg

The skinny: Stan Bowman gave hefty contracts to both Gustafsson and Rutta, so the Hawks have a whopping eight viable NHL defensemen under contract next season. Then there’s 2017 first-round pick Henri Jokiharju, who will get every opportunity in training camp to prove he can hang in the NHL at 19 years old (the Hawks badly need him to be ready). The Hawks will have the seventh-best odds (6.5 percent) of winning the draft lottery, and likely will target a defenseman there, too.

Still, the Hawks must try to sign a top-four defenseman in free agency. Capitals standout John Carlson might be too expensive for the Hawks — they don’t want to give out a seven-year mega-deal — but there are some solid veteran options such as Calvin De Haan, Luca Sbisa and Ian Cole. Offer sheets hardly ever happen in the NHL, but Winnipeg RFA Jacob Trouba is a high-end 24-year-old blue-liner who reportedly wants to play in the United States. You’ve got the money. Why not take a swing?

Goalies

Under contract: Corey Crawford, Anton Forsberg, J-F Berube, Collin Delia

UFA: Jeff Glass

The skinny: Spend, spend, spend. Quenneville and Bowman both said they fully expect Crawford to be ready to play in the fall, but the Hawks need a far better backup plan than they had this season. Neither Forsberg, Glass nor Berube was good enough to keep the Hawks afloat in Crawford’s absence over the second half of the season. It showed just how valuable Antti Raanta and Scott Darling were over the past few seasons.

And with Crawford’s injury history, Bowman needs to find not just a solid backup, but one who’s capable of being a No. 1. Pickings are pretty slim, however. Buffalo’s Robin Lehner and Philadelphia’s Petr Mrazek are both RFAs, while veterans Kari Lehtonen, Jaroslav Halak and Cam Ward are coming off subpar years. Doesn’t matter. Any of them would be an upgrade at this point. Bowman might still believe Forsberg — acquired in the Artemi Panarin trade last spring — is still the long-term answer. But he can’t be simply handed the job in the fall. Not if the Hawks truly think they can turn this thing around in a hurry.