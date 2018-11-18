Blackhawks beat Wild 3-1 in one of more well-rounded performances of season

It was right there for the taking. Or for the giving, more like.

The Blackhawks had an opportunity to squander another lead, perhaps give away another game, Sunday against the Wild at the United Center. When Zach Parise’s power-play goal cut the Hawks’ lead to 2-1 less than halfway through the second period, it seemed the Wild — second in the Western Conference standings — might’ve been ready to take over.

By the time the Hawks’ 3-1 victory was in the bag, though, the picture looked different. They battled the Wild on mostly even terms the rest of the way, winning pucks, attacking in the offensive zone, killing penalties and — big “and” — getting a star’s performance from goalie Corey Crawford, who recorded a season-high 39 saves.

How do you answer an eight-game losing streak? By grabbing five points in three games at home. That’s what the Hawks did in raising their record under new coach Jeremy Colliton to a modest, yet encouraging, 2-2-2.

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Saad (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

“I think more and more, we just seem to be on the same page,” Jonathan Toews said. “Guys are thinking the same way. All five guys are kind of in the [same] picture. Forwards are doing a better job of helping our D men out. It’s a lot of little details of our game that we’re working on tightening up. It’s still a process, but we’re making some good headway.”

It was the first in a stretch of 15 games out of 21 — right up until the end of 2018 — against teams that, entering Sunday, would’ve been in the playoff field. Next up: road games against the defending champion Canadiens, the Eastern Conference-leading Lightning and the Panthers.

Maybe Colliton is right and it really is about how the Hawks play, not whom they play. Either way, nothing about the weeks to come will be easy.

“But we’re playing better,” Colliton said. “It’s nice to see us get rewarded with some points. That just helps us keep momentum going, keep the belief going that, hey, we’re on the right track.”

It’s plain to see things beginning to click. Toews opened the scoring on a power play by planting himself on the back post and punching home a cross-crease feed from Patrick Kane. It was the sort of simple physical presence the Hawks have often lacked over the last season-plus. It also gave Toews 10 goals in only 21 games, the second-fastest he has gotten to double digits in his career.

“I’m getting opportunities, finding pucks around the net,” he said. “At the end of the day, going into every game, it’s wanting the puck in every scenario and trying to get sticks on the puck and just be dangerous around the net. It’s nice to see them go in.”

Speaking of physical, Brandon Saad upped the ante with the goal that made it 2-0. He outwrestled Matt Dumba for a loose puck near center ice, blew in on goalie Alex Stalock, brought the puck from his backhand to his forehand and scored his sixth goal of the season.

And there was Crawford, who allowed one goal or fewer for the third straight game.

“Yeah, it’s no secret that he’s great,” Colliton said. “He makes those saves that can keep you in a game or, if things are going against you, he holds the fort. We’ve got some old guys, but we’ve got some young guys, too, and they need that. They need that security blanket. It’s great to see.”