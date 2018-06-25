Blackhawks winger Anthony Duclair set to become an unrestricted free agent

Anthony Duclair is just 22 years old, has a 20-goal season under his belt, and can skate with just about anybody in the NHL. But he’ll be on his third NHL team in the fall.

In a mild surprise, the Blackhawks decided not to tender a qualifying offer to Duclair, meaning the restricted free agent will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, free to sign anywhere. A qualifying offer would have cost about $1.5 million, and with young players such as Dylan Sikura, Victor Ejdsell and Dominik Kahun expected to leapfrog him on the organizational depth chart in the fall, there apparently wasn’t room for Duclair at that price. Duclair, in theory, could come back at a cheaper price, but with his speed and the potential he’s been chasing since his 20-goal rookie season in 2015-16, he’s likely to find plenty of suitors, though the Hawks were unable to trade his negotiating rights.

Unlike many teams, the Hawks don’t make such decisions public, but it’s believed that the team’s three other RFAs — winger Tomas Jurco, newly acquired center Michael Chaput, and minor-league defenseman Adam Clendening — also were allowed to become UFAs. Duclair had two goals and six assists in 23 games after being acquired from Arizona for Richard Panik. He missed the last month of the season with a leg injury.

Jurco had six goals and four assists in 29 games, and had hoped to return.

Anthony Duclair had two goals in 23 games with the Blackhawks. (Getty Images)

“For sure, I would like to stay here,” he said in late March. “I like the system. The city’s great, everything around the hockey is great, the people are great. There’s really not a reason for me to not want to come back.”

The Hawks are not among the teams visiting with prized UFA center John Tavares in Los Angeles this week, but hope to add a scorer, a defenseman and a goalie either in free agency or by trade. By letting those four players walk, they open up contract spots within the organization.

Meanwhile, center Artem Anisiomv must submit a list of 10 teams to which he’d be willing to be traded by July 1, when his no-movement clause becomes a modified no-trade clause. If the Hawks are looking to add a couple of high-price pieces, Anisimov — who lost the second-line center job to Nick Schmaltz but still carries a $4.55-million cap hit over the ext three years — could become expendable.

“I do not believe Stan [Bowman] wants to trade Artem, but he might do so if it is in the long-term interests of the Hawks,” Anisimov’s agent, Todd Diamond, said on Monday.