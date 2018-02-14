Blake Griffin’s ex-fiancee sues him for palimony: TMZ

Blake Griffin’s former fiancee Brynn Cameron has filed a palimony lawsuit against the newly acquired Pistons power forward claiming that he “shamelessly abandoned her and their children” for reality star Kendall Jenner, according to TMZ.

Cameron filed the lawsuit saying that Griffin was “cruelly embarrassing his family with his public fawning over Kendall Jenner,” TMZ reported.

“Griffin abandoned his family because he cared more about the glamour of being a Hollywood celebrity than being a father and family man,” the lawsuit reads, according to TMZ.

Griffin and Cameron were reportedly on and off for eight years. They have two children and were engaged for a short stint, but Griffin allegedly called the wedding off last year before pursuing Jenner.

Griffin signed a $173 million deal in June with the Clippers before he was traded to the Pistons last month.

The suit doesn’t specify the exact amount of money Cameron is asking for, according to TMZ.

