Blackhawks sign defenseman prospect Blake Hillman to 2-year contract

The Blackhawks have signed defenseman prospect Blake Hillman to a two-year entry-level contract, the team announced Tuesday. The 2016 sixth-round pick will forgo his senior season at the University of Denver in favor of making a leap to the pros.

Hillman earned a contract offer after a strong three-year career with the Pioneers. He won an NCAA national championship with the team in 2017, then filled a crucial role on one of the country’s best teams again this season. However, Denver was eliminated from the NCAA tournament by Penn State, which freed Hillman to sign with the Hawks for the rest of the NHL season.

The Hawks are burning the first year of Hillman’s two-year ELC this season, so he’s going to hit restricted free agency following the 2018-19 season. It’s possible that may have been part of what lured the defenseman away from Denver, as he’s going to be eligible for his second professional contract in less than 18 months.

Hillman filled the role of a defensive defensemen in college, where he logged tough minutes from the back end. He was never been a big scorer with 31 points in 123 games and doesn’t project to be the kind of player who receives power play minutes in the NHL, but he did enough to impress the Hawks to be offered a contract.

The Blackhawks now have seven defensemen on their active roster, so someone will need to be benched if Hillman wants to get into the lineup.