‘Bleep’ yeah: White Sox showing positive signs even after disastrous road trip

OAKLAND — Let’s run through the particulars of the White Sox’ spectacularly bad road trip, shall we?

They didn’t win any games, losing once in Minnesota and three days in a row here against the Athletics. They were outscored 18-3 in the first two games against the A’s and then blew a 9-4 lead in Wednesday’s finale, losing in walk-off fashion in the 14th inning on Matt Olson’s bases-loaded hit off — who else? — 36-year-old James Shields, who was making only the second relief appearance of his career.

And that — 5 hours 58 minutes in, the longest Sox game since a 19-inning affair against the Red Sox in 2006 lasted 6:19 — is the note on which the team will head back to Guaranteed Rate Field for a six-game homestand.

Somehow, it all makes sick, twisted sense after three straight games against the Twins were postponed in the throes of a wintry storm. The Sox have lost nine of 10 to drop to 4-11, their worst record after 15 games since 1997.

Yoan Moncada (10) is greeted at home after Wednesday's grand slam. (AP/Ben Margot)

“I will tell you this: I’m not as frustrated as you might think, because my guys showed a lot of balls today,” manager Rick Renteria said.

At least all the talk of dreadful hitting with runners in scoring position can be shelved for the time being. The Sox came in batting an American League-worst .158 in such situations and were in an epic 5-for-62 slump (.081) over their last eight games. Yet they were 8-for-20 with runners in scoring position on Wednesday alone.

The Sox also got yeoman’s work out of the bullpen from Hector Santiago, Chris Volstad and Bruce Rondon, who allowed one run between them over 8 2/3 innings. In all, nine men pitched in relief after a one-inning debacle from starter Carson Fulmer.

The game wouldn’t even have made it to extra innings if not for a two-out RBI single by Tim Anderson in the top of the ninth.

“I am more proud of how they continue to play the whole game,” Renteria said. “And you can bleep it, but my [expletive] guys showed a lot of balls today in this loss — and they’re going to end up winning more games, because of the way they went about their business today, in the long run than they might imagine.”

Amid all the negative stuff going on with this team, we’ve yet to cover the biggest positive: the sudden, undeniable progress of second baseman Yoan Moncada.

The Sox’ leadoff man opened all three games in Oakland by reaching base and stealing second. He homered and doubled in the middle game of the series, and followed that up a day later with the first grand slam of his career. His shot to right off A’s starter Andrew Triggs gave the Sox a 6-1 lead.

Moncada scored three runs in all — who says this superstar in the making isn’t a fit at the top of the order? — and made a pair of great plays on defense. The first was a diving stab of Chad Pinder’s bases-loaded grounder with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. In the 10th, Moncada raced deep into right field to make an over-the-shoulder catch of Jed Lowrie’s fly ball near the foul line.

Is this the Moncada everyone, including himself, has been waiting for?

“Yes, of course,” he said through an interpreter. “I think I have the right focus and I’ve been working hard, and I think right now my offense is in the right path to where I want it to be.”

And now it’s back to Chicago, where the first homestand of the season ended in 1-5 disappointment.

“We’re glad to be going home,” Renteria said.

The road couldn’t have been much worse.