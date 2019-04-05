Blind faith: Cubs’ Carl Edwards Jr. channels Karate Kid to attack command issue

MILWAUKEE – The Cubs got into Milwaukee in the wee hours of Friday morning after a long, rainy Thursday night game in Atlanta.

Which gave struggling reliever Carl Edwards Jr. plenty of time to think after a two-batter outing Thursday in need of a strike zone GPS.

By the time he woke up he had an idea and sent bullpen catcher Chad Noble a text: “How much do you trust me?”

Response: “I trust you a lot.”

Edwards covers the plate Thursday night on a wild pitch that allowed a run to score.

A few hours later, Edwards, Noble and bullpen coach Lester Strode were in the visitor’s bullpen at Miller Park, with two large chairs positioned where each batter’s box would be.

Still trust the poster kid for the bullpen’s early command problems?

It gets better.

“My first two pitches I threw with my eyes closed,” Edwards said. “Mind over matter.”

Talk about trust.

“He didn’t catch the first one,” Edwards said.

The fact it sailed past the other side of one of the chairs might have had something to do with that.

“And then the next throw was right down the middle,” Edwards said. “It was just focus.”

It’s not going to make people forget Michael Jordan’s eyes-closed free throw anytime soon. Or Steph Curry’s no-look three-point shooting.

But if it helps refocus one of the struggling bullpen’s most important pitchers, it might be at least a first step in normalizing a first-week nosedive by the bullpen that reached such extremes in Atlanta that Steve Cishek – who walked two batters in August – walked three in a row on the way to a blown lead Wednesday.

“Sooner or later everybody’s going to wake up from this bad dream and realize, `OK, there are our guys; those are the guys I remember,’ “ said Edwards, who sounded anxious to get back on the mound as soon as possible after his “light touch-and-feel” work in the pen Friday afternoon.

Until then, the hand-wringing on local airwaves and Cubs Twitter figures to remain at full throttle as the Cubs’ bullpen fights back from a six-game start that included an 8.86 ERA, major-league-high 19 walks in 21 1/3 innings and blown saves in all three chances by three different pitchers.

“It’s pretty easy to understand what’s going on,” manager Joe Maddon said of the team’s 1-5 start through the first two series. “We have to get our bullpen in order, and once we do that we’ll be fine.

“We have to make sure that these guys know they have my full support and confidence, and we have to keep putting them out there until we nail it down.”

Edwards, the hardest thrower among the setup corps, already has failed to record an out in two of his three appearances, walked half the 10 batters he has faced and had the league rule that the new hesitation, toe-tap move he added to his delivery over the spring is illegal.

In addition to his between-the-chairs session with Noble, Edwards also talked with veteran teammates, Strode and his pitching coach and got encouragement from his manager.

“I’m fine, man,” said the right-hander, who added the sudden switch back to his old mechanics has not been a problem. “I felt really good mechanically [Thursday]. I felt good mentally. Now it’s just the focus.

“Now it’s, `Let’s just go at these guys.’ “