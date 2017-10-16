Blown lead or not, Bears hope to draw confidence off Ravens win

The Bears blew an 11-point lead in the final four minutes Sunday, which sounds familiar. But then they found a way to win, which isn’t.

“I feel like winning and losing can be contagious,” safety Adrian Amos said. “Just learning how to win, once you get over that hump and you learn how to win those tight games. … That team that lost their close games can turn into a 4-12 team instead of a team that wins eight or 10 games.”

The Bears, who beat the Ravens 27-24 in overtime, have been the former in recent years.

“Now that we come out with a win, it’s like—it’s easy to slip into the here-we-go-again,” Amos said. “Because we’ve have a lot of that around here, when we’re supposed to win.”

Chicago Bears head coach John Fox, left, and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee celebrate with inside linebacker Danny Trevathan on Sunday. (AP)

The Bears have won two of three games this season in which they’ve been tied in the last two minutes; they lost the opener to the Falcons when, down six, they dropped two potential game-winning scores in the final minute.

“The message is just, we control our own fate,” running back Tarik Cohen said. “Through every game we play we feel like it was up to us, a couple of plays went the other way and that’s the reason why we lost.”

Except Sunday, they didn’t.

“Everybody talks about confidence — it’s kind like, ‘No kidding, all right,’ — but good stuff has to happen to gain confidence,” coach John Fox said. “Regardless of some things we didn’t execute maybe as well, especially there at the end, when you still can find a way to win the game, it still feels better.”