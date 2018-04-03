Blue Jays pound Gonzalez, bullpen in White Sox’ 14-5 loss

TORONTO — Right-hander Miguel Gonzalez struggled against a team he’s usually quite good against, giving up six runs over five innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays piled it on against the White Sox bullpen to win 14-5 decision for the fourth straight victory Tuesday at Rogers Centre.

Avisail Garcia hit a 481-foot homer to left-center field, the longest blast by a Sox since Statcast measurements began in 2015, and Tim Anderson homered for the third time this season, singled twice, stole second and third and scored on an infield grounder for his third run scored of the game.

Yolmer Sanchez also homered for the Sox (2-2), who have 12 homers, including six on opening day. Jose Abreu had his fourth and fifth hits of the series, raising his average to .438.

The homers are welcome, but “ultimately you can’t just win on the long ball,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “I know that’s the big thing in the game today but when you face good pitching you have to execute in all facets of the game.’’

Tim Anderson is met by Adam Engel after Anderson hit a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning inning Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Toronto. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)

Anderson also mishandled a ground ball at shortstop for a two-out error that gave the Jays one of their six runs scored against Gonzalez in his five innings of work.

The Sox will also have to pitch better to be competitive in 2018.

“A couple of bad pitches, and they’re good hitters,” said Gonzalez, who was 7-3 with a 3.63 career ERA against Toronto going in. “It wasn’t a fun one. Have to forget about it.”

It was fun watching Garcia’s homer carry toward the red Budweiser sign below the hotel rooms in deep left center, though. The exit velocity on the left-hander JA Happ’s hanging slider was 116.7 mph.

“I don’t think I’ve seen one struck as well as that,’’ manager Renteria said.

“It was an impressive blast. Anybody who is a fan of baseball must have been impressed by that.’’

Hector Santiago had a rocky first outing, giving up three runs on three hits and a walk in 2 1/3 innings, and Gregory Infante recorded one out while getting roughed up for five runs on five hits and two walks.

“We talk about it because when you ultimately get to the postseason — and I know it’s a stretch to talk about the postseason — I’m not saying that’s where we’re going but it’s the ultimate goal, you have to be prepared to do things like that because when you’re facing the 1, 2 and 3 starters on every club you have to minimize the damage you create.”

The Sox and Jays close the series Wednesday night before the Sox open at home Thursday against the Tigers.