Boats stickers in Illinois: An explanation and an update

The IDNR should have stickers for Illinois boaters within a month. Credit: Dale Bowman

If you’re one of those waiting on your boat sticker renewal, here’s an update.

The hang-up is on the vendor side of getting stickers out.

“As of right now, we are processing applications from last week,” said Ed Cross, communications director for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. “Currently, the vendor has issues processing the stickers.”

But Cross added, “The vendor has promised us we will have the stickers by the end of April.”

In the meantime, use your confirmation number of the renewal or a copy of paper application.

“Our law enforcement is aware of the situation,” Cross said.