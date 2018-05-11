Bobble power? Willson Contreras brings life to Cubs-Sox series, doll in rout

The annual Cubs-Sox series opened Friday on a damp, windy, 49-degree afternoon with little hoopla or buzz.

So Willson Contreras brought his own.

The Cubs catcher had the biggest offensive game of his career on the day the Cubs handed out 10,000 Contreras bobblehead dolls in an 11-2 rout of the tanking White Sox at Wrigley Field.

Contreras – who tripled twice and doubled in his previous game – opened Friday with a first-inning grand slam for a quick 5-0 lead, then added a bloop double to right in the fourth, a solo homer to left in the sixth and a two-run double to right in the Cubs’ four-run seventh.

That’s 12 total bases and seven RBIs – both career highs.

He also picked off Matt Davidson at second for the first out of the third inning after starter Tyler Chatwood (3-3) walked the first two batters of the inning.

Contreras is the first Cub since at least 1913 (as far back as can be researched) with seven extra-base hits in a two-game span.

Sox starter Carson Fulmer (2-3) lasted just four batters into the second inning.

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant continued his torrid pace at the plate, reaching in his first five trips, including his fifth home run in eight games.

He has reached on a hit, walk or been hit by a pitch in nine of his last 12 plate appearances and 13 of 19 during the homestand (four games).