Bobby Jenks reaches $5.1 million settlement after career-ending injury

Bobby Jenks pitched for the White Sox from 2005-11. | Jon Sall/Sun-Times

BOSTON — Former major-league pitcher Bobby Jenks has agreed to accept a $5.1 million settlement from Massachusetts General Hospital and a doctor he says caused his career-ending spine injury.

The Boston Globe reports that Jenks reached an out-of-court settlement Wednesday with the Boston hospital and the doctor the day before his medical malpractice suit was scheduled to start.

The 38-year-old Jenks says the 2011 surgery was botched while the doctor was simultaneously overseeing another operation.

The hospital said in a statement that Jenks received “high-quality and appropriate care” and that “overlapping surgery played no role in this case.”

Lawyers for the doctor did not respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.

Jenks played seven years in the majors from 2005 until 2011 with the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox.