Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic are still not on speaking terms

The stalemate between Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic continues.

As of Sunday still no talking, no contact, nothing.

There is, however, progress with Mirotic, as he continued to “ramp up his activity,’’ as well as have contact with Bulls teammate not named Portis.

“Niko had a really good week of workouts,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He’s continuing to ramp up his activity. He had good strength workouts and he’s increasing his workload on the floor, so we’re hoping to get him back with the team shortly.’’

When asked about being more social since an Oct. 17 practice altercation with Portis in which Mirotic suffered a concussion and had two bones in his face broken as a result of a punch, Hoiberg said there was growth in that area, as well.

“Guys have been good,’’ Hoiberg said. “Niko’s been in the building with our team, guys have been in there with him. Still working on his own as he continues along the rehab process, but yeah, things have been going well from that standpoint.’’

Hoiberg did say that he was still unclear on when Mirotic would be completely cleared to return to practice, but it definitely sounded sooner than later.

As far as a sit-down with Portis and Mirotic? That may never happen.

The Sun-Times reported earlier in the month that Mirotic and his camp issued an ultimatum to the Bulls that either Portis had to go or Mirotic would be willing to waive his no-trade clause so that he could be dealt in Mid-January, when he would be eligible.

That issue has not been pressed, according to sources, but it also hasn’t been retracted.

The Bulls are still holding onto hope that Portis and Mirotic can squash the bad feelings, move on, and then allow the team to explore options in the offseason if they so choose.

What VP of basketball John Paxson has been adamant about is what’s best for the organization is atop the priority list. Meaning, they aren’t just handing players away, especially with no real trade market for either Portis or Mirotic.

Mind games

Hoiberg’s biggest concern with his young team these days is getting them tougher, especially in the face of adversity or when the game is slipping the other way.

No easy task, evident by second-half lulls against both Utah and Golden State on the recent four-game road trip.

“It’s on everybody,’’ Hoiberg said of a remedy for those issues. “You jump ‘em, you hug ‘em, you try different things and what can get them going.

“You have to keep playing, you have to keep going. You can’t put your head down. … that’s the growth we have to have with this team is to continue to battle through it when the tough times hit us.’’

On the mend

Forward David Nwaba has been sidelined with a right ankle sprain for over three weeks now, but could resume practice Monday after suffering a setback last week.