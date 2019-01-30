Bobby Portis comes off the bench for the Bulls and helps cool the Heat with 26

MIAMI – Bobby Portis is finally healthy, and the Bulls finally got a road win.

Thanks to 26 points from Portis off the bench, the Bulls had one of their most lop-sided wins of the season, beating the Heat 105-89.

“It’s been tough,’’ Portis said. “You know play four games, then out 20 games (with a knee injury), come back … out again. I’ve just been praying up before these games and asking to stay healthy.’’

Rest of his teammates might want to follow suit.

Zach LaVine was out with ankle issues, and Jabari Parker played, but was having elbow issues. That meant someone had to step up, and that someone was Portis, who went 10-for-17 from the field and hit 2-for-3 from three-point range.

“I just feel like inconsistencies,’’ Portis said of his season. “I try and bring the energy each and every night. Just play with toughness.’’

All-Star campaign

LaVine feels he’s an All-Star, and let the entire Association know it on Wednesday.

Despite sitting out in the win over the Heat because of both ankles causing him some problems, LaVine was asked about being named an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve come Thursday.

“I mean numbers-wise I feel I’m one of the top guards in the East, but it’s not always about you and your individual stats,’’ LaVine said. “I think I’m shooting, what? I’m 23 (points per game), 4 (4.2 assists per game) and 4 (4.4 rebounds per game), 45 (percent) from the field, 35 (actually 34.2 percent) from three, I know that’s All-Star numbers. I came in here and did what I had to do. I know I come in here and try every game to prove my worth, so let it sit where it is, but sometimes when you don’t have enough wins that don’t help, and I can’t do much about that.

“You want to be there, and I know I’ll be there one day. I know I’m an All-Star-caliber player, I know that. So regardless whatever happens, I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing and get better every year.’’

The Parker Effect

Boylen was asked if he felt Parker’s recent solid play had anything to do with the forward hoping to get other teams interested so he can exit stage left on his hometown team by the Feb. 7 trade deadline, and the coach gave an interesting answer.

“He hasn’t said anything about that,’’ Boylen said. “I just talked to him about being consistent on the defensive end of the floor. That’s important for him and for us. And I talked to him about being in attack mode. When he is, he’s a good player and he can impact the game.’’

Happy camper

Wayne Selden was again starting for Chandler Hutchison against the Heat, and had one of his better games since coming over from Memphis in the Justin Holiday trade.

Selden put in 20 points, but again played solid defense, and showed some play-making skills with eight assists.

Selden was hoping to get an opportunity when he was moved, and maybe is finding a new home.

“There’s no superstars in this locker room,’’ Selden said. “You don’t go into these things with expectations. You just show up and want to put in that work.

“It’s in me for sure. Now I just want to keep it going.’’