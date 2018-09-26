Not only does Bulls big man Bobby Portis know his role, but he’s embracing it

Bobby Portis is in a much better place these days.

Yes, the Bulls big man still has some uncertainty with his contract, and yes, he is still being asked questions about “the punch’’ from a year ago, but he finally knows what he is to this roster.

And he couldn’t be more excited about it.

“It feels good,’’ Portis said of knowing he entered this training camp as one of the first players off the bench. “It kind of made my summer easier. I knew I wasn’t fighting for a starting spot. I knew I wasn’t fighting for minutes. I just worked on my game the most I could and worked on that role. I know you all seen a lot of sixth man role. I like the role. I get to come off the bench and score a lot. Who doesn’t like to score the ball? That’s a fun gig. Coach [Fred Hoiberg] has trust in me to shoot the shots I want to shoot. It’s a fun gig to have.’’

And so far drama free.

That wasn’t the case for Portis in previous camps, especially last September when he came into camp battling former Bulls Nikola Mirotic for the starting spot at the No. 4. What happened was well documented, as the two fought each day for that vacancy, until they actually really fought.

Portis punched Mirotic in the face in a practice altercation, sending Mirotic to the hospital with a broken jaw and concussion-like symptoms. And in the end, neither earned the starting spot. Mirotic was mending for months, Portis was suspended for eight games, and in moved rookie Lauri Markkanen, never giving that spot back.

Considering the Bulls quickly identified Markkanen as a future superstar, and even started catering the offense to go through him late last year, the writing was on the wall.

This training camp, not only does Portis know what he is, but is embracing the idea of trying to be elite at it.

“I really like that role,’’ Portis said. “I look at other guys around the league – Eric Gordon, Lou Wil [Williams], guys like that. They come in and change the game. I feel I can do that for this club.

“It’s fun doing that. Sitting there, knowing I’m going to come in about the five- or six-minute mark in the first quarter. Being able to sit there and know how the game is going, that’s a good thing.’’

Work in progress

So how is the new switching-style of defense that the Bulls are now adapting to going in the early days of camp?

Well, call it very early stages.

“Right now we’re just going through the basics, going through the basics of switch concepts and our defensive rules, everyone talking and things like that,’’ guard Zach LaVine said.

Hoiberg agreed that it is very early in the process.

“It’s just basics at this point and understanding what we have to do behind the coverage, making sure we get everything covered in rotations,’’ Hoiberg said. “That’s what it’s been about to this point. We do have to have switching as a weapon. We understand that. It’s yet to be determined if that’s our primary coverage. But right now it’s been about the basics and getting our rules in, getting back in transition, taking away easy baskets and building our foundation.’’