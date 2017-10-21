Bobby Portis finally speaks out before the Bulls lose to the Spurs

Bobby Portis hopes there will be a time when he and Nikola Mirotic will be able to sit down, talk, and feel like teammates once again.

It wasn’t on Saturday, however. And frankly, it didn’t sound like it would be anytime soon.

Speaking publicly for the first time since punching Mirotic and sending the 26-year-old forward to the hospital with two broken bones in his face and a concussion, Portis once again apologized for his actions, but also admitted that his attempts to reach out to Mirotic on several occasions have not been reciprocated.

“I’m wrong for what I did,’’ Portis said before Saturday’s 87-77 home-opening loss to the Spurs. “I want to publicly apologize to Niko. I feel like I let my fans, the Bulls organization, and most importantly my teammates down. This is not who Bobby Portis is.’’

The incident occurred last Tuesday in practice, as the two had several verbal and shoving confrontations earlier in a scrimmage. Coach Fred Hoiberg acknowledged that the two had some heated exchanges going back over the past two seasons, but filed it under healthy competition.

That changed on Tuesday.

According to multiple witnesses, Mirotic stepped toward Portis after the two again got into the verbal back and forth, but he did so with his hands down. Portis landed the punch, immediately sending Mirotic to the court of the Advocate Center.

Portis was asked if Mirotic pushed him before he threw the punch and said that was not the case.

“Yes, I was surprised by my own reaction because that’s not who I was as I first stated, and I’m a competitor at the end of the day, but I never meant to hurt my own teammate,’’ Portis said.

Portis apologized to his teammates the day the incident happened, and was suspended by the Bulls for eight games on Wednesday.

As for Mirotic, Hoiberg has been in contact with him, and indicated that he was still dealing with soreness. Once the concussion symptoms clear up, Mirotic will likely have surgery to repair the broken bones, and could miss as much as five more weeks before a return.

“I texted Niko and I called him,’’ Portis said. “He didn’t respond.’’

Hoiberg’s hope was that time would heal that situation.

“Hopefully at some point those guys will get together,’’ Hoiberg said. “They’re gonna have to in order to move past it. Hopefully it happens soon. It’s all I can say about it.’’

While Hoiberg would like the entire ugly situation to go away, it’s obviously still the talk around the league.

Spurs big man Pau Gasol, who played with both Portis and Mirotic as a member of the Bulls two seasons ago, said most of the league was surprised to hear that it went that far with two teammates.

“We’ll see how it resolves itself,’’ Gasol said. “It’s complicated.

“I was surprised it got to that point – basically out of hand. I was surprised it did happen that way. Sometimes, there are tensions between teammates and especially at the same position you’re competing and fighting for minutes. But you should never let it escalate to a fight or someone throwing and delivering punches to a teammate.’’

Meanwhile, the incident left the 0-2 Bulls short-handed, and it showed against San Antonio, as Hoiberg’s second unit again was shaky because of so many guys in different positions.

Rookie Lauri Markkanen – who has been starting for Mirotic – was once again a bright spot, scoring only 13 points, but grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds.