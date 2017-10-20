Bobby Portis is back practicing with the Bulls as the healing starts

It would be easy for Bulls players to recite the usual clichés these days, especially in the wake of the national spotlight cast on them because of the practice fight between Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic earlier this week.

A fight that resulted in Portis punching Mirotic, sending him to the hospital for a concussion and two broken bones in his face.

Guard Justin Holiday, however, took a different approach with it on Friday.

On the same day that Portis, who was suspended for eight games for his actions, returned to at least practice with his teammates, Holiday said that the Bulls players should not be looking to move past the events of Tuesday.

Instead they should be willing to handle the situation head on.

“I mean I don’t necessarily think this is a situation for us to get past,’’ Holiday said. “I think it’s a situation that obviously needs to be brought to the forefront. It’s a situation that needs to be taken care of for those two to be able to come together and be brothers again. I don’t think we’re trying to get past it. I think games allow us to see what we have as a team out there, and then what we can do. But I wouldn’t say that now that we’re playing games we’re just past it. It’s a situation that needs to be fixed.’’

Friday was a small step, but step one.

While Portis was back in practice, Mirotic was still at home, “very sore,’’ according to coach Fred Hoiberg.

“I’ve reached out to Niko through text,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s still sore. He’s still very sore. I think every day he’ll get a little better.’’

Hoiberg was also very vague about Portis’ practice, even though he was able to put eyes on him for the first time since the altercation.

“His spirit was good,’’ Hoiberg said of Portis. “Right now, our job is to get the guys that we have prepared to play different positions than they’ve been playing.

“We did get up and down a little bit and Bobby stepped out there in certain drills. But we’ve got guys who are playing positions they haven’t played the entire preseason. That’s the biggest thing we have to do as far as preparing until we get our guys back, is throwing different lineups out there and hopefully getting better with our execution.’’

Good thing Holiday was there to add more details to the Portis practice, but more importantly discuss what the team needs to do to make sure Portis and Mirotic can coexist once Mirotic is back playing.

“They say sometimes you need time to heal,’’ Holiday said. “Again, we have to think about both situations in this. One guy is trying to get back healthy. And again, I don’t know. I wish I did. I wish we could just fix this the right way, but that’s not the case. I think it will take some time. And then however those guys decide to do that, us as a team supporting them and figuring out, we will. I think we’re going to take our time with it and hope for the best.

“I think that’s something those two are going to have to figure out. Obviously speaking to both of them, what I always say from my standpoint is, ‘You guys are our brothers. Again, we’re here to support you two. Whichever way you guys are able to figure this out, do that.’ ‘’