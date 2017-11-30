Bobby Portis is fine being just ‘teammates’ with Nikola Mirotic

DENVER – Bobby Portis isn’t real concerned with apologies or mea culpas these days.

It’s about scoring the ball, rebounds, earning minutes, and trying to help the Bulls get out of this current losing funk.

So while he heard through the grapevine that teammate Nikola Mirotic accepted his public apology on Wednesday, Portis wasn’t moved by the gesture one way or the other.

“Nah, I just want to play ball, man,’’ Portis said, when asked if it would have been nice hearing his apology accepted directly by Mirotic rather than through the media. “Like I been saying, I just want to hoop. I’ve been having a good year so far this year. I’ve been doing everything I can to help my team win and improving game by game. I’m just focused on trying to play ball.’’

Meeting with the media for the first time on Wednesday since being punched in the face by Portis back on Oct. 17, Mirotic was asked if he accepted Portis’ public apology for not only sending him to the hospital with a concussion, but breaking two bones in his face.

Mirotic said he had, but when asked if he said that directly to Portis – impossible since the two have not spoken since the practice altercation – he replied, “I guess he will know now.’’

That seemed just fine with Portis.

So did the idea that the two can remain professional in the locker room and on the court with each other, and have absolutely no relationship away from basketball.

Mirotic made it clear that he plans to approach the situation like that, and Portis all but seconded it Thursday, before the game with the Nuggets.

“Why couldn’t I? We’re teammates,’’ Portis said, when asked about sharing the locker room with Mirotic. “We’re both trying to help this team win as much as possible.

“Some teammates don’t gel off the court but on the court they have to make ends meet for the team needs. If that’s what we have to do, that’s what we have to do.’’

What will be interesting is what will happen when Mirotic is ready to return to the floor?

He and Portis play the same position, and Mirotic beat Portis out for the starting job in training camp. Will there be lingering resentment if Portis starts losing his bench minutes to Mirotic?

Coach Fred Hoiberg said there is no exact plan in place for when Mirotic does get back, but they will have “five bigs’’ to keep happy in Robin Lopez, Lauri Markkanen, Cristiano Felicio, Portis and Mirotic, so expect less playing time.

Will that decision on Mirotic need to come soon? There was also a bit more clarity on Thursday, as the fourth-year player was back in Chicago practicing with the G-League Windy City Bulls, and actually got a good two-hour workout in.

“A lot will depend on how he feels [Friday],’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s really in training camp mode right now. Had a lot of individual work, but nothing simulates that up and down, five-on-five action to get conditioning back. An important step in the process is how he feels [Friday] and if he can back up another good practice.’’

As for Portis, he seems to be over the entire drama.

He was asked if he’s grown from the incident and replied, “Not really. I feel like my summer’s work helped me grow as a player. This is just another step in my career, me having to fight through some adversity to try to be a good player I guess.’’