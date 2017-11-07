Bobby Portis is not dwelling on ultimatums or public opinion

TORONTO – Bobby Portis knows that an ultimatum has been issued.

The Sun-Times reported last week that Nikola Mirotic and his camp informed the Bulls front office that either Portis has to go or Mirotic will waive his no-trade clause so that he can be sent elsewhere. But under no circumstances does Mirotic want to share a locker room with a teammate that completely altered his season, punching him in the face almost three weeks ago, sending him to the hospital with two broken bones in his face and a concussion.

So while Portis is still holding out hope that he and Mirotic can repair the relationship, he made it very clear on Tuesday that he’s not dwelling on it.

“I’m here to play basketball,’’ Portis said. “I can’t control who goes … he goes, I go, I can’t control that. All I can control is me coming in to work every day, working hard, being the same kid that I’ve always been. If I can continue to do that then that’s really all I can control.’’

Meeting with the media now that his eight-game suspension was over, that was the message that Portis reiterated over and over again – controlling what he can control.

He did admit that Mirotic has still not responded to a text and a message he left after the incident, and he also said that he has not attempted to reach out to Mirotic since.

“I just let bygones be bygones,’’ Portis said. “I don’t have control over that. The only thing I can control is myself at this point. Not worried about who goes, who stays. The only thing I’m worried about is coming in here and trying to play at the highest level possible right now.’’