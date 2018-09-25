Bobby Portis vs. Nikola Mirotic Round 2? Bulls big man says not happening

Bobby Portis is done throwing punches in the direction of former teammate Nikola Mirotic.

The Bulls big man insisted at the end of last season that he was going to go on The Players’ Tribune website at some point over the summer and finally tell his entire side of the story in relation to the practice altercation that took place between Portis and Mirotic last training camp.

A Portis punch resulted in Mirotic missing an extended amount of time, and really led to Mirotic eventually demanding a trade from the Bulls.

“I decided to not do it,’’ Portis said on Tuesday. “Just focus on the future and focus on myself. Me and my family, I got real close again this summer. I hung out with them a lot. It was a blast. My little brothers are growing up. I really wasn’t worried about really anybody else but myself and bettering myself. Focused on the season and locked in having a good year, not only for myself but for the organization.’’

Coincidentally, Portis will see Mirotic once again on Sunday, as the Bulls host New Orleans in the preseason opener at the United Center.

The two never really spoke away from the court after the punch, and that likely won’t change.

“Me and Niko always compete at a high level against each other,’’ Portis said. “We’re two competitors, two guys who love the game of basketball. He had a good playoffs [with the Pelicans], good year at the end of the year. I was happy for him and what he did.

“It will be fun to compete against him on Sunday. At the same time, we’re trying to build our chemistry here and get ready for the [regular-season opener on the] 18th.’’

According to general manager Gar Forman, the Bulls and Portis’ representation are currently working on an extension as he moves off his rookie contract.

“We’ll continue those conversations up until the deadline,’’ Forman said. “We value Bobby. We look at Bobby as part of our core. He has continued to improve each year. All of us up here love the energy he plays with, the work ethic he has, what he brings to the practice floor and game floor. That’s why we’ve been having conversations.’’

Portis didn’t seem to be sweating it either way.

“Nah,’’ Portis said of the pressure surrounding getting a deal done. “Last year, they said it was make or break for me. Every year I guess is make or break. I’m having fun, enjoying my teammates, trying to be more of a leader this year, lead by example. Do all the little things. Just try to bring everyone together and be one. That’s all I’m worried about. No contract talk. Not really worried about that. I just enjoy playing basketball.’’

Getting defensive

Coach Fred Hoiberg admitted that his players are already starting to get tired of hearing about how suspect they are defensively.

“I think that you certainly hear it,’’ Hoiberg said. “It’s hard in this era when things are said to not hear it. So I think our group as a whole, it is an area we need to improve in.

“Again, that was a big thing that we looked at this summer and studied a lot of different systems and what we felt could fit, especially after we did sign Jabari [Parker] onto the roster and drafted Wendell [Carter] and Chandler [Hutchison].’’