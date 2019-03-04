Bobcat harvest in Illinois edges higher: Third season stays under limit
From those lucky 1,000 who drew a permit for the 2018-19 bobcat season, the third in modern Illinois, 343 bobcats were harvested. That was under the limit of 375 for the ’18-19 season.
That is up slightly from the 318 from the second season in ’17-18.
Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources on the third season:
Illinois Bobcat Preliminary Harvest for 2018-19 Season: Hunters and trappers in Illinois with 2018-19 Bobcat Hunting and Trapping Season permits harvested a preliminary total of 343 bobcats. The 2018-19 Illinois bobcat season was open from Nov. 10, 2018 until Feb. 15, 2019, and 1,000 permits were issued to hunters and trappers for the season. The harvest limit for the 2018-19 season was 375 bobcats.
Hunters and trappers apply for permits for the bobcat season online through the IDNR website during the month of September.
For a table with 2018-19 Illinois bobcat season preliminary harvest totals by open county, go to the IDNR website: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/news/Documents/ILBobcatHarvest-18-19.pdf