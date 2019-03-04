Bobcat harvest in Illinois edges higher: Third season stays under limit

A bobcat stalking prey in a photo from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Credit: Steven Wayne Rotsch/Painet Inc.

From those lucky 1,000 who drew a permit for the 2018-19 bobcat season, the third in modern Illinois, 343 bobcats were harvested. That was under the limit of 375 for the ’18-19 season.

That is up slightly from the 318 from the second season in ’17-18.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources on the third season: