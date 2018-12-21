Boom! How Matt Nagy’s signature celebration connects with Bears players

Matt Nagy stood in the middle of a circle of Bears players who’d just won their third game in 12 days.

“That’s what good teams do right there,” he screamed inside the Ford Field locker room on Thanksgiving. “We come together. And go boom!”

Nagy reached his right arm to the air, bent at the elbow, and drove it toward the ground — like a player spiking a football or the world’s most aggressive basketball referee counting a basket after a foul.

“Woo!” Nagy screamed.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy leaves the field after the Bears clinched the NFC North title Sunday. | David Banks/AP photo

The head did the hand motion again — “Boom!” — and his players mimicked him. Five feet to his right, receiver Josh Bellamy begged him for one more boom.

This time, Nagy pretended to juggle two balls before dropping the final boom.

“Chills, man,” inside linebacker Danny Trevathan said. “Got me ‘crunk.’

“I didn’t know what to expect when he put [his hand] up there. I just followed his hand. Boom! I almost hit my head on the ground.”

Nagy has done it after every Bears win since. After his players dance inside “Club Dub,” the postgame party inspired by Cubs skipper Joe Maddon, Nagy brings the boom in his postgame address.

Heading into Sunday’s game at the 49ers, perhaps the most impressive part of Nagy’s tenure, beside the 10-4 record, is the way he’s connected with his players. The Bears coach said the boom was a spur-of-the-moment motion that’s since taken off. It means more than that to his players, though — it’s Nagy living the credo of “Be You” painted inside a walkway of Halas Hall.

“That’s just his personality — him turning up,” Bellamy said. “Ever since he been doing that, he started a trend, and we’ve all been doing it.”

Bellamy wants the Bears to incorporate the boom into their game-day experience. He pictures a video on the Soldier Field, and fans following along, the way the Vikings do with their “Skol” chant.

The Bears have played the audio of the boom on the scoreboard after each of their last two home wins — but no video, yet.

“Each and every week, you’re starting to see him loosen up even more,” receiver Anthony Miller said. “You’re starting to see him buy into what type of team we are — and that’s a group of young guys with a lot of swag, a lot of confidence that we’ll win each and every week.”

Juggling it was a power move pic.twitter.com/LlbPH1OtSU — danny (@HomrDude) November 23, 2018

Nagy — who, at 40, is the league’s third-youngest coach — wasn’t sure how well he’d get to know his players in his first year. He’s been pleasantly surprised by how much players have allowed him into their world.

Nagy works to maintain that connection. For five minutes on Saturdays, the team hosts a dance-off in the locker room, pitting two representatives from the offense and two from the defense against each other. Three Bears officials sit on an “American Idol” stand and pick a winner; their side of the ball gets a reward.

No phones are allowed. There’s one video — and Nagy joked that he’s the one that gets to keep it.

“It’s great to laugh at your teammates that can’t dance,” running back Tarik Cohen joked. “That’s gonna build a lot of camaraderie … It’s great to see your teammates in that light. It brings everyone closer.”

Even quarterback Mitch Trubisky — who offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich said “has a hard time celebrating the good and a hard time letting go of the bad” — can appreciate the value of the dances.

“You’ve got to remember to enjoy this,” Trubisky said. “And I think the dance parties, ‘Club Dub’ in the locker room after games, have made this experience so much better. And I think it’s just made it, it’s become something very special for this team.”

Nagy’s celebration — boom! — is just as special for his players.

“He’s excited, man,” Trevathan said. “That’s what you want from your coach. I want to keep him that way. I want to keep this whole team, and this city, this way.”