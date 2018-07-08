Bored Kris Bryant confident return to Cubs lineup comes soon

Sitting out is boring for Kris Bryant. Fortunately for him and the Cubs, it sounds like Bryant won’t have to deal with boredom for too much longer.

The Cubs announced Sunday that Bryant and reliever Brian Duensing are going to Class AA Tennessee on rehab assignments. On the disabled list since June 23 with left shoulder inflammation, Bryant once again took swings before Sunday’s game and is optimistic he’ll be back with the Cubs soon, perhaps as quickly as this week in San Francisco.

Bryant said he doesn’t feel pain when he swings and hasn’t lost any timing, but thinks a little time can only help him make sure he’s good to go.

“I think a couple (rehab) games will be great,” Bryant said.

The Cubs and Bryant hope this issue doesn’t crop up again. Bryant said that depends on his “stubbornness and if I kind of go out there and take the right amount of swings each day or take too many.”

“That’s kind of what it is,” Bryant said. “Just managing the workload and if I do that, then I should be good.”

To make things somewhat easier for Bryant, the Cubs have been pretty good in his absence. They entered Sunday winners of seven of eight and 1 1/2 games behind Milwaukee for the division lead.

But that doesn’t mean sitting and watching has been entertaining for Bryant.

“It’s tough. You see the guys out there. Thankfully, we’ve kind of been playing really well. I guess it’s taken a little pressure off me, but at the same time you want to be out there and enjoying it with them,” Bryant said. “It’s been really boring. Really boring for me to kind of sit back and not be out there. I guess it’s kind of re-fueled some of that excitement for me, getting out there on the field and seeing the guys have a whole lot of fun.

“I just can’t wait to get back out there and enjoy it with them.”

In 66 games, Bryant is hitting .280 but only has nine home runs and a .481 slugging percentage. For most players, those would be good power numbers, but for Bryant they’re below his standard.

Manager Joe Maddon said “it’s possible” the shoulder has impacted Bryant’s power numbers. Maddon didn’t know, but wondered if Bryant was altering things both “knowingly and unknowingly.”

“You know that it hurts but unknowingly you’re not doing something that you’ve normally done in the past that permits the power,” Maddon said. “We’re going to find out, I’m sure. He is feeling better. How does it play out, does he get re-aggravated? Can he play with some method of discomfort. We’re going to find all that out.”

The hope is the Cubs find out sooner than later, and that Bryant can put this in the past.

“You’re going to hit bumps in the road along the way and this is certainly one of them. You learn a lot along the way,” Bryant said. “I’ve learned that I need to take a little better care of my body. I’m thankful that I said something and really got this under control when it did.”

NOTE: Reliever Anthony Bass (illness) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, and pitcher James Norwood was added to the roster.