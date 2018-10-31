Arrest after beer hits someone at Red Sox parade

Confetti flies as a duckboat carrying members of the Boston Red Sox pass by during a parade to celebrate the team's World Series championship over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Boston. | Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Boston police have arrested a man accused of hitting someone with a can of beer thrown during a parade celebrating the World Series-winning Red Sox.

Police say 19-year-old Patrick Connolly, of Sandwich, was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. They say it struck but didn’t injure an unidentified man aboard one of the amphibious duck boats carrying players and their families in Wednesday’s parade.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the beer can Connolly allegedly threw was the same can that hit and damaged a World Series trophy, or if the man it hit was a ballplayer.

Hundreds of thousands of jubilant fans turned out for the procession through downtown Boston to celebrate the fourth Red Sox championship title in 15 years.