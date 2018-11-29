Bounced: Cubs trade Tommy La Stella to Angels

One day after acquiring Ronald Torreyes from the Yankees for infield depth, the Cubs on Thursday traded popular and enigmatic pinch hitter Tommy La Stella to the Angels for a player to be named later or cash.

The move comes just ahead of Friday’s deadline for tendering contracts to players.

The arbitration-eligible La Stella, 29, was projected to make $1.2 million in 2019 (according to mlbtraderumors.com). Torreyes, 26, is projected to make $900,000.

The Cubs have seven other arbitration-eligible players, including troubled shortstop Addison Russell — whose status with the club remains in flux going into Friday after a yearlong domestic violence investigation by MLB resulted in a 40-game suspension.

Dressed for success: Tommy La Stella takes infield in khakis and a polo shirt during spring training -- part of last spring's prank battle with GM Jed Hoyer.

La Stella, who made headlines during the Cubs’ wire-to-wire 2016 championship season when he refused a minor-league assignment, rehabilitated his reputation and relationships in the clubhouse over the past two seasons.

By last spring, he made much different headlines by instigating a battle of pranks with general manager Jed Hoyer — including having a kids’ bounce house erected over Hoyer’s and president Theo Epstein’s parking spots outside the spring training complex in Mesa, Ariz.

The left-handed hitter was one of the top pinch hitters in baseball last season, setting a franchise record with 24 pinch hits.

The right-handed hitting Torreyes doesn’t hit as well as La Stella but is a better fielder and much more versatile, capable of backing up shortstop and playing second and third.