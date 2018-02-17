Joseph Bowers’ scratch 800 led some some serious bowling Saturday at Oak Forest Bowl. It took 704 to make the cut for the men’s finals during Section 4/Will County sectional of the 57th Beat the Champions.
Terri Sniegolski bowled new memories, topping the women’s side with a 757 (186, 201 and 244 with 126 pins of handicap.)
Bowers, a 23-year-old from Hammond, said he “came with an open mind’’ and he opened some eyes, including rolling the high game with a 298 in the second game (he left a 3-6 on the final ball). He sandwiched that with games of 279 and 223.
“I came here with an open mind,’’ said Bowers, who bowled four years at Calumet College. “I never bowled here before, but they said it was similar to Lynwood, so I came with a similar mindset.’’
Bowers, who used his criminal justice degree to become a surveillance surveyor for Ameristar Casino, averages 242, that’s right 242, at Lynwood Bowl.
“I used to bowl here, since I was like 3,’’ Sniegolski said.
In 2007, the Tinley Park woman even bowled her first 300 on Lanes 27 and 28.
When her game went to pieces several years ago she worked for three years with Jim Williams, the retired bowling coach from Oak Forest.
“I think he gave up on me,’’ she said.
The teaching paid off Saturday.
As to paying off, in its first 56 years, BTC, for which the Sun-Times is media sponsor, has raised $2.856,618.43 for charity from 5,768,200 entries.
The top 14 men and the top 15 women advanced to the finals in March, where the top prize for both men and women is $7,500.
Lori Danner, who finished sixth, cannot bowl the finals because of a cruise, so the final two spots came down to a three-way roll-off. Melanie Reed opened with six trikes to win the roll-off with 277 (258-19). Christina Andes (163-45), seven months pregnant, edged Sharon Young (188-19)by one pin 208-207 for the last spot.
Ronda Perry and Sharon Bright tied for second with 744. Erica Merritt, who finished third two years ago, again advanced to the finals. Laura Kupiec finished 14th, while her daughter Kristal Johnson did not make it.
Herbert Wilson,a sprinkler fitter from Worth, was second. Sam Rolph, an Oak Forest insurance agent, was third and reached his fourth finals. Louis Gorcos, a consultant from Crown Point, Ind. fifth in the finals last year, advanced again.
Other men advancing were Brauc Palmer, Keith Banasiak, Tom Ollenberger, Melvin Williams, Mark Seferovic, Neal Outerbridge, Keith Nelson, Mike Hermann, Larry Herman and Allan Pecka.
Other women advancing were Patricia Hampton, Lori Danner, Debbie Pascarella, Tinecha Banks, Melissa Mollett, Cheryl Robinson, Lila Davis-Newman, Leslie Gillie and Susan Tragos.
SCORES
Section 4/Will County Sectional
At Oak Forest Bowl
(Top top 15 women and top 14 men, pending verification, advance to finals)
Saturday’s Results
Men
Bowler, center G1-G2-G3-HCP–TOT
Joseph Bower, Lynwood 279-298-223-0–800
Herbert Wilson, Palos 245-269-278-0–792
Sam Rolph, Oak Forest 268-287-220-0–775
Brauc Palmer, Lakewood 199-277-232-62–770
Keith Banasiak, Palos 268-258-236-0–762
Tom Ollenberger, Oak Forest 231-246-238-35–750
Melvin Williams, Burr Oak 208-256-269-8–741
Louis Gorcos, Oak Forest 378-246-216-0–740
Mark Seferovic, Peotone 226-226-208-72–732
Neal Outerbridge, Burr Oak 257-259-213-0–729
Keith Nelson, Centennial 256-257-207-0–720
Mike Hermann, Thunder 187-278-233-21–719
Larry Herman, Arena 201-244-202-67–714
Allan Pecka, Orland 215-233-256-0–704
Michael Montgomery, El-Mar 213-226-259-0–698
Frank Gonzalez, Arena 191-164-189-153–697
Raphael Henderson, Arena 215-163-221-8–697
George Outman, Orland 229-210-255-0–694
Jason Maracic, Orland 177-212-208-97–694
Brian Nendza, Orland 213-199-279-0–691
Art Mensik, Orland 214-247-228-0–689
Ryan Connelly, Oak Forest 199-269-196-24–688
DaJon Sisney, Dolton 232-234-222-0–688
Chris Schuch, Tinley 210-256-221-0–687
Jeffrey Glaszer, Orland 190-205-189-102–686
Cleophis Sutherland, Castaways 209-255-206-16–686
Bobby Isaacson, Tinley 266-225-193-0–684
Rico Jasper, Castaways 245-199-192-48–684
Travis Mitchell, Dolton 257-194-233-0–684
Sylvester Ray, Burr Oak 196-230-258-0–684
Dan Kroener, Oak Forest 217-233-233-0–683
David Quirz, El-Mar 146-201-228-108–683
Jeff Householder, Laraway 207-227-183-62–679
Wilson Winters Jr, Castaways 247-214-161-56-678
Shawn Rhodes, Castaways 274-205-197-0–676
Bob Cook, Tinley 201-210-216-48–675
Kevin Juggan Jr, Palos 170-202-257-45–674
Henry Foster, Burr Oak 247-185-193-48–673
Jaron Rhodes, Dolton 165-211-179-118–673
Kevin Leonard, Centennial 231-185-180-75–671
Daniel Short, Lakewood 158-268-245-0–671
Christopher Sneed Sr, Dolton 157-244-192-75–668
Michael Cody Winters, Orland 259-184-225-0–668
Rich O’Sullivan, Palos 227-215-226-0–668
Andre Barnett, Castaways 206-225-236-0–667
Lorenzo Johnson, Castaways 225-201-214-27–667
Ariachizu Kamalu, Oak Forest 215-224-228-0–667
Tom Mayo, Arena 212-211-205-37–665
Marvin Johnson, Dolton 231-200-223-10–664
Tom Kobylarz, Palos 225-216-185-32–658
Adam Bisping, Peotone 183-193-226-51–653
Jim Lenz, Tinley 213-210-201-27–651
William Freeman, Lan-Oak 216-252-179-0–647
Reginald Dunlap Sr, Castaways 165-203-159-118–645
Justin Finnen, Orland 258-184-203-0–645
Vincent Monczynski, Orland 153-125-177-189–644
Freddie Demas, Arena 195-237-184-27–643
DeWayne Thompson, El-Mar 189-207-228-18–642
Isaiah Walton, Burr Oak 171-191-170-110–642
DuPree Trimuel Sr, Oak Forest 186-205-186-64–641
Walter Alexander, Oak Forest 185-218-197-40–640
Thomas Evans, Burr Oak 205-192-187-54–638
John Shanahan, Arena 243-192-193-10–638
Antonio Turner, Lakewood 204-248-165-21–638
Frank Avanzo, Palos 202-198-193-43–636
David Robinson, Arena 224-148-151-110–633
Isaac Rahman, Lakewood 211-202-167-51–631
Jay Prosser, Orland 216-190-198-24–628
Terrance Collier, Castaways 195-214-215-40–626
Joseph Degenova, Palos 194-216-215-0–625
Neil Jagust, Tinley 164-173-116-172–625
Bob Morgan, Tinley 189-203-160-70–622
Robert Wegley, Lan-Oak 239-180-202-0–621
Michael Johnson, Centennial 197-200-183-40–620
Mike Sliwa, Orland 290-275-223-32–620
Porter Samuel, Arena 159-138-179-143–619
Kevin McRae, Burr Oak 196-167-192-62–617
John Toney, Castaways 193-192-202-29–616
John Pinkston, Burr Oak 180-163-156-116–615
Lou Wilk, Palos 162-168-148-135-613
Adam Hehn, Arena 175-212-180-45–612
Archie Manning, Centennial 185-201-170-56–612
Vince Catalano, Centennial 182-224-204-0–610
Martin Franciskovich, Orland 128-199-173-110–610
Jim King, Oak Forest 200-191-190-29–610
Andre Brown, Dolton 171-184-165-89–609
Kevin Crawley, Burr Oak 179-215-183-32–609
Michael Gevers, Tinley 158-125-162-162–607
Antoine McCurine, Arena 219-187-201-0–607
Marcus Sutton, Castaways 223-158-225-0–606
Scott Klepser, Laraway 150-202-182-70–604
Wil Wilson, Town & Country 192-185-173-54–604
Lawrence Johnson, Oak Forest 178-166-176-81–601
Jameel Nash, Lakewood 167-169-192-72–600
Robert Winter, Laraway 169-162-182-86–599
Kenneth Kieca, Palos 138-145-177-137–597
Mike Nichols, Plainfield 199-233-165-0–597
Stanford Owens, Burr Oak 155-143-167-132–597
Steve Garuckas, Orland 225-183-186-0–594
Craig Pasch, Peotone 151-153-171-118–593
Andre Covington, Lakewood 151-154-164-121–590
Joe Egan, Arena 180-180-195-35–590
Greg Jenkins, Lakewood 178-150-167-94–589
Xavier Muhammad, Dolton 150-201-234-0–585
Wiley Brown, Oak Forest 202-202-161-16–581
Rick Murdock, Dolton 174-192-202-13–581
Clarence Johnson, Castaways 180-157-156-83–576
Daniel Dronzek, Tinley 171-167-159-75–572
George Donelson, Orland 157-213-165-35–570
Bob Zabka, Orland 162-191-190-27–570
Tyronne Linton, Burr Oak 81-138-159-189–567
Christopher Smith, Palos 132-155-178-99–564
Cameron Young, Oak Forest 177-138-138-110–563
Nick Cisek, Palos 157-200-183-21–561
Fred Smith, Castaways 168-204-149-40–561
Walter Upshaw, Dolton 162-142-156-97–557
Eugene Bochenek, Castaways 135-147-126-148–556
Michael Reitz, Orland 143-169-141-102–555
Mike Presto, Thunder 214-167-173-554-0–554
Tracy Bell, Centennial 158-128-174-91–551
Mark Payton, Castaways 157-139-148-102–546
Tim Shanahan, Arena 195-178-163-0–536
Neil Marlon, Lan-Oak 184-151-175-24–534
Leon Hegwood, Dolton 160-150-106-97–513
Joseph Lopresti, Oak Forest 132-181-133-48–494
John Leader, Peotone 179-174-DNF-36–DNF
Women
Bowler, Center G1-G2-G3-Hcp–Tot
Terri Sniegolski, Orland 186-201-244-126–757
Ronda Perry, Burr Oak 205-171-215-153–744
Patricia Hampton, Castaways 256-182-253-51–742
Sharon Bright, Dolton 226-226-209-83–744
Erica Merritt, Burr Oak 256-247-219-0–722
#Lori Danner, Palos 188-185-186-159–718
Debbie Pascarella, Tinley 242-215-211-45–713
Tinecha Banks, Dolton 220-216-255-21–712
Melissa Mollett, Lynwood 214-267-185-43–709
Leslie Gillie, Oak Forest 185-244-269-8–706
Susan Tragos, Tinley 165-174-197-170–706
Cheryl Robinson, Arena 187-156-158-202–703
Lila Davis-Newman, Castaways 224-181-224-72–701
Laura Kupiec, Orland 163-171-166-191–691
*Melanie Reed, Burr Oak 213-198-214-64–689
*Christina Andes, El-Mar 162-203-187-137–689
*Sharon Young, Burr Oak 193-201-236-59–689
Donna Suchoski, Palos 156-204-213-113–686
Eunice Williams, Tinley 130-245-169-137–681
Jennifer Bomba, Orland 178-182-178-137–675
Valerie Smith, Lakewood 211-191-144-126–672
Dawn Zic, Orland 150-134-167-218–669
Mary Michalowski, Plainfield 146-184-163-175–668
Amy Becker, Tinley 137-132-193-205–667
Elizabeth Manning, Peotone 147-168-126-226–667
Alicia Maze, Arena 189-246-184-43–662
Kristal Schultz, Oak Forest 225-227-190-18–660
Jacqueline Bormet, Laraway 182-166-160-148–656
Alicia Hale, Dolton 193-188-243-32–656
Shari Wilkins, Arena 178-200-187-91–656
Annie Handy, Dolton 181-211-201-62–655
Kim Lowe, Lakewood 155-136-169-194–654
Danielle Franklin, Palos 235-175-187-56–653
Erin Gzuprynski, Centennial 244-234-174-0–652
Tina Jackson, Dolton 137-153-160-202–652
Amanda Mitchell, Peotone 186-148-174-143–651
Katrina Bogan, Burr Oak 171-174-187-116–648
Evelyn Houston, Castaways 127-147-156-218–648
Tekila Spells, Castaways 203-212-193-37–645
Carol Cody, Arena 138-158-141-207–644
Rose Petertil, Centennial 153-189-189-113–644
Sharon Drink, Dolton 161-179-171-132–643
Doreen Jones, Burr Oak 174-202-183-83–642
Brenda Veasley, Dolton 145-163-178-156–642
Kelli Rockwell, Centennial 177-169-200-94–640
Cynthia Rodriguez, Tinley 131-156-160-191–638
Kayla O’Brien, Thunder 170-192-222-51–635
Gina Resendiz, Oak Forest 158-127-159-189–633
Mary Murphy, Orland 138-183-160-151–632
Shirnette Harris, Castaways 245-180-160-45–630
Debbie Estep, Palos 195-168-132-135–630
Michelle Langston, Burr Oak 162-199-144-124–629
Nicole Willis, Orland 222-180-183-43–628
Deb Zarack, Palos 149-236-160-83–628
Charmaine Orr, Castaways 112-112-166-237–627
Dena Hill, Castaways 135-132-146-210–623
Sandy Mezyk, Orland 122-170-156-175–623
Betty Blyssit, Castaways 142-171-181-126–620
Lisa Harlan, Lakewood 193-125-189-113–620
Andrea Stack, El-Mar 154-169-127-170–620
Renee Cahue, Palos 160-136-184-137–617
Kristal Johnson, Orland 127-152-166-170–615
Carol Stanton, Arena 138-188-138-151–615
Linda Stuursma, Palos 214-178-180-43–615
Deborah Anderson, Dolton 181-178-201-54–614
DaKitta McGee, Oak Forest 192-192-193-37–614
Merri Fasano, Palos 143-180-180-110–613
Patti Jasper, Castaways 183-159-126-145–613
Karen Baker, Orland 186-209-169-48–612
Jen Gritzenbach, Orland 168-145-167-132–612
Helen Tomczuk, Lan-Oak 214-179-181-37–611
Dana McNeilly, Palos 157-109-191-153–610
Carolyn Simpson-Harper, Lakewood 141-139-109-221–610
LaWanda Williams, Lakewood 160-153-123-172–608
Edie Urban, Town & Country 186-180-143-99–608
Ashley Jackson, El-Mar 191-224-192-0–607
Tamara Brooks, Castaways 152-158-132-164–606
Michelle Seaton-Noleyfield, Oak Forest 159-184-166-97–606
Monika Kos, Palos 126-148-126-202–602
Debbie Hill, Dolton 160-166-216-59–601
Connie Jenkins, Dolton 156-187-159-99–601
Barbara Clemons, Dolton 132-178-190-99–599
Cathy Shenault, Castaways 201-158-162-78–599
Brenda White, Arena 152-161-146-140–599
Alana Konieczka, Tinley 125-169-138-164–596
Grace Palermo, Palos 143-113-135-205–596
Kalie Brennan, Laraway 196-143-173-83–595
Carol Lowman, Laraway 127-164-156-148–595
Alondra Mccree, Burr Oak 144-187-187-75–593
Michelle Plant, Burr Oak 183-210-171-29–593
Barbara Fennell, Oak Forest 133-138-141-180–592
Lisa Bozzetti, Oak Forest 171-169-133-118–591
Kelli Bolliman, Orland 140-208-137-105–590
Latonya Boykin, Burr Oak 148-191-159-145–583
Kathy Shaheen, Palos 147-122-152-162–583
Karri Combs, Oak Forest 100-114-125-243–582
Karen Johnson, Castaways 161-192-156-72–581
Tonia Cousineau, El-Mar 115-114-138-194–561
Geraldine Randle, Orland 112-139-123-183–557
Abigail Walters, Arena 122-103-96-226–547
Yvette Robertson, Arena 174-167-114-91–546
Candice Jones, Castaways 170-145-159-67–541
Martina Whitehead, Castaways 117-131-194-99–541
Debra Jones, Centennial 84-89-123-243–539
Terri Smith-Ashford, Centennial 114-129-127-156–526
Kimberly Clark, Lakewood 170-126-150-75–521
Deshonatay Holland, Burr Oak 179-182-145-5–511
Kelly O’Malley, Arena DNF
# Gave up finals spot because of conflict
* Reed won roll-off with 277 (258-19); Andes filled final spot 208 (163-45); Young had 207 (188-19)
Schedule
Sectionals
Today: Section 2, Elk Grove Bowl, noon . . . Fox Valley, Mardi Gras Lanes, DeKalb, 11 a.m.
Finals
March 4: Women, Classic Bowl, Morton Grove, 11 a.m.
March 11: Men, Waveland Bowl, Chicago, 10 a.m.