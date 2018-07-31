Diamondbacks land reliever Brad Ziegler in pre-deadline trade: reports

The Diamondbacks have agreed to acquire relief pitcher Brad Ziegler from the Marlins before the trade deadline Tuesday, reports USA Today and Yahoo! Sports. Miami will receive Class AA reliever Tommy Eveld in the deal, per The Arizona Republic.

Ziegler, 38, has been an on-and-off closer over the past few years while playing for different clubs. He had a career year with Arizona in 2015, recording 30 saves and a 1.85 ERA in 68 innings, so this trade is a return to an environment where he’s had a lot of success in the past.

There’s also been a lot of success on the mound for Ziegler recently. He’s posted a 0.64 ERA in 28 innings since June 5 and comes back to the Diamondbacks already in good form.

The Cubs were reported to be one of the top suitors for Ziegler to improve their bullpen, but they were out of the mix in more recent updates. The club has already added Cole Hamels and Jesse Chavez to its pitching staff this month.