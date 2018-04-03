Patriots trade Brandin Cooks to Rams for 1st-round pick: report

The Patriots have traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick to the Rams for the No. 23 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and a sixth-round pick, reports ESPN. The move continues an active offseason for Los Angeles, which also reportedly discussed the possibility of acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. from the Giants.

ESPN also reports that the Rams are now out on the Beckham pursuit.

Cooks, 24, played the 2017 season with the Patriots after spending the first three years of his career with the Saints. He’s recorded three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and should become a prime target in L.A. for young quarterback Jared Goff. In the past, Cooks caught passes from Drew Brees and Tom Brady, so he’s benefitted from playing with great quarterbacks throughout his career.

The Saints traded Cooks to the Patriots in 2016 as part of a deal that sent first- and third-round picks in the 2017 draft to New Orleans. He performed well in his lone year with New England by recording 65 catches for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Patriots now have four picks in the first two rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft. Along with No. 23 overall, they also have the No. 31, No. 43 and No. 63 picks. The No. 43 pick was sent to New England as part of the Jimmy Garappolo trade with the 49ers.