Brandon Hyde returns to bench-coach duties for Cubs

The Cubs’ coaching carousel has at least one more turn to make this month before it’s done spinning.

Until then, Brandon Hyde moves from the first-base coaching box to the bench-coach job after rejecting a chance to join the Mets staff, the Cubs said Thursday.

Hyde, who joined the organization six years ago when the new front office took over, returns to the role he held in 2014 on former manager Rick Renteria’s staff.

He was the Cubs’ first-base coach the last three years under Joe Maddon.

Brandon Hyde and Ben Zobrist after Zobrist's 10th-inning double in Game 7 of the World Series last year.

Hyde, who was hotly pursued by the Mets for their bench-coach job, replaces Maddon’s longtime bench coach Dave Martinez, who was hired last month to manage the Washington Nationals.

It’s just the latest move in a staff shakeup that started with the firing of pitching coach Chris Bosio the day after the Cubs were eliminated from the National League Championship Series. Bosio has since been hired by the Detroit Tigers.

The Cubs hired longtime Rays pitching coach Jim Hickey to replace Bosio, reuniting him with Maddon.

Chili Davis (hitting coach) and Brian Butterfield (third base) were hired after being fired by the Red Sox, replacing John Mallee and Gary Jones, respectively.

Minor-league hitting coordinator Andy Haines was promoted to replace former assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske, who left to take the hitting-coach job with the Angels.

And the Cubs expect to have a new first-base coach installed in the next week or so.

