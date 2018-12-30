Blackhawks trade Brandon Manning to Oilers in 4-player deal

The Blackhawks moved on from Brandon Manning by trading the veteran defenseman to the Oilers in a four-player deal, the team announced Sunday. The Hawks receive forward Drake Caggiula and defenseman Jason Garrison in exchange for Manning and defenseman prospect Robin Norell.

Manning, a free agent addition, fell out of favor with the Hawks quickly after signing a two-year deal in the offseason. With the return of Connor Murphy and Gustav Forsling from their respective injuries in November, there was no longer any room on the depth chart for everyone who had been around. The Hawks previously waived and demoted Jan Rutta to Rockford to clear space.

The trade with Edmonton also has a salary cap benefit. Caggiula, 24, has a $1.5 million cap hit through next season and Davidson has a $650,000 cap hit on an expiring deal. So while the Hawks won’t save much this season by moving Manning’s $2.25 million, they’ll have an extra $750,000 in cap space to use this upcoming summer as a result of the trade.

Caggiula, the main piece coming to the Hawks, had been targeted by them when he was a college free agent in 2016. He’s recorded seven goals and four assists in 29 games with the Oilers this season, but saw his average ice time dip to just 10:05 in his final six games before being traded. Garrison has recorded one goal in 17 games this season.

Other than Manning, the other player headed to Edmonton is Norell, a 23-year-old defenseman currently playing on loan for Djurgårdens IF in Sweden. He played the previous two seasons in the AHL, but failed to earn an opportunity to play at the next level.