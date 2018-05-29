Former Bears WR Brandon Marshall signs with Seahawks

Former Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall is joining the Seahawks for the 2018 season, according to a series of posts from his Instagram account. The posts include pictures of Marshall wearing a Seahawks uniform, and the first one is captioned with, “Let’s Go.”

Marshall, 34, is coming off an injury-shortened season with the Giants in which he played just five games. He played with the Bears from 2012-14, when he was one of Jay Cutler’s top targets, then spent 2015-16 with the Jets.

At his peak, few receivers in the league were more productive than Marshall. He recorded seven straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2007-13 and has earned six Pro Bowl nods. In 2015, he led the NFL in receiving touchdowns (14) as part of a 109-catch, 1,502-yard campaign with the Jets.

However, Marshall stumbled in 2016 with just 59 catches for 788 yards and three touchdowns, then he struggled through injuries and ineffectiveness last season. His 2017 totals of 18 catches, 154 receiving yards and zero touchdowns were career-lows across the board.

The Seahawks will be hoping that Marshall can bounce back in an offense powered by star quarterback Russell Wilson. Wideouts Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett return from last year, but Marshall should have opportunities to carve out a role as one of the team’s top pass catchers.