Cubs’ Brandon Morrow goes on 10-day disabled list with lower back tightness

The Cubs put right-handed pitcher Brandon Morrow on the 10-day disabled list with lower back tightness Wednesday. Justin Hancock, who filled the 26th spot on the team Tuesday, will remain on the active roster.

Morrow, the Cubs’ closer, was absent from the team’s 4-3 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday night due to the injury. He revealed he suffered the injury while taking off his pants after returning home from traveling on the road.

“Just undressing at my house,” Morrow said. “Like 3 a.m., in the closet, got my right leg off. Left one just felt like a spasm in my back.”

Justin Wilson blew a one-run lead in the ninth inning of the second leg of the day-night doubleheader going for the save.

“We wanted to be very precautionary,” manager Joe Maddon said after the game about not using Morrow.

Now the closer heads to the disabled list as the Cubs continue being cautious with one of their most important pitchers. Morrow has had lots of success during his 12-year MLB career, but also dealt with a number of injury issues.

The Cubs added Morrow in free agency last year to replace Wade Davis at the back of the bullpen. He’s adjusted well to that role with a 1.59 ERA, 25 strikeouts and nine walks in 22.2 innings. He’s also converted 16 of 17 save opportunities.