Brandon Saad scores game-winner in overtime

There was no revenge to be exacted Saturday night at the United Center. There is nothing a team can do during the sixth game of the regular season to atone for a first-round, franchise-altering flameout.

But there’s little doubt the Blackhawks felt they at least had a little something to prove entering their first meeting with the Nashville Predators since the first-round sweep in April.

“We have to play to win the game,” Joel Quenneville said before the game. “Certainly, playing the way we did last year doesn’t help our chances.”

Sure didn’t. But despite a game that looked an awful lot like the last four between these two teams, the Hawks pulled out a 2-1 overtime victory over the Predators, with Patrick Sharp scoring late to send the game to overtime, and Brandon Saad redirecting a Patrick Kane feed in overtime for the game-winner.

Tanner Kero (left) reacts after being shoved into the boards by Nashville's Austin Watson on Saturday night. (Getty Images)

It was an unlikely victory for the Hawks, who improved to 4-1-1. Nashville — without two of its big four defensemen in Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis — was faster, stronger, rougher, and more in control for nearly the entire game. At least, until Quenneville shook up his lines in a desperate search for offense.

The Hawks scored just three goals in the four-game sweep in April, and the two home games were both Predators shutouts. Saturday was mostly more of the same, as the Hawks’ scoreless streak at home against the Predators stretched to 174 minutes, 56 seconds — dating all the way back to Jan. 8 — before Sharp finally broke through to tie the game 1-1 at 14:24 of the third period.

If not for Corey Crawford’s stellar play in an 18-save first period, it could have been ugly early. The Hawks, so dynamic in the first couple of games of the season, once again looked a step slow — witness Brent Seabrook simply grabbing Viktor Arvidsson as he was about to blow by for an odd-man rush early in the third period, taking the penalty to avoid giving up the break. Seabrook was hardly the only culprit, though. For all the change the Hawks went through over the summer in an effort to be “harder to play against,” the Predators still had their way for most of the game.

Both Crawford and Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne did most of the heavy lifting early. The game turned chippy in the second period, but it was mostly newcomers to the rivalry creating sparks. Anthony Bitetto boarded Alex DeBrincat two minutes into the second period, leading to a scrum. DeBrincat was slow to get up but stayed in the game, but things devolved into a series of post-whistle skirmishes after that.

The score, however, remained 0-0 until a Jan Rutta tripping penalty late in the second led to Filip Forsberg putting in a PK Subban rebound for a power-play goal and a 1-0 lead.

After a fifth failed power play for the Hawks early in the third, Quenneville shook up his lines, and the trio of DeBrincat, Ryan Hartman and Kane generated some chances, but still couldn’t break through Rinne. Finally, after yet another squandered power play, Sharp scored his second goal of the season with a backhand to tie things up with 5:36 to go. Kane then found Saad for the game-winner.

Follow me on Twitter @MarkLazerus

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com