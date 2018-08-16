Brandt Snedeker becomes 9th PGA golfer to shoot 59 or lower

Brandt Snedeker had the round of his life Thursday at the 2018 Wyndham Championship, becoming the ninth golfer in PGA Tour history to card a single-round score of 59 or lower. He finished the opening round at Sedgefield Country Club with an 11-under 59 to join a select group of golfers.

Arguably the most amazing part of Snedeker’s historic round is that it started with a bogey. He opened on the par-4 10th hole by shooting a five, then caught fire over the next 17 holes with 10 birdies, one eagle and six pars to slip under the hallowed benchmark.

There are eight other players to shoot a 59 or lower in PGA Tour history, including Jim Furyk, who has done it twice. In 2017, Justin Thomas and Adam Hadwin each recorded 59s at the Sony Open and CareerBuilder Challenge, respectively.

Al Geiberger (1977), Chip Beck (1991), David Duval (1999), Paul Goydos (2010) and Stuart Appleby are the other players to shoot 59 or lower on the PGA Tour.

Snedeker, the 2012 FedExCup winner, holds a five-shot lead at the Wyndham Championship over Martin Flores and D.A. Points thanks to his remarkable round. His first-ever PGA Tour victory came at this tournament 11 years ago. His last victory on the Tour came at the Farmers Insurance Open in February 2016, so he would be snapping a lengthy drought by holding on over the next few days.