BREAKING: Cubs’ Javy Baez draws walk in major-league baseball game

NEW YORK — For the first time since April 7, Javy Baez drew an unintentional walk in Thursday’s ninth inning – the first walk of any kind for him since April 11.

Asked after the game if he knew what he had accomplished in the Cubs’ 5-1 victory, he said:

“Yeah, I walked! Yes!” said Baez, who promised not to make a habit of it.

“I don’t go out there looking for a walk,” he said. “As long as the pitcher’s out there, I’m going to swing.”

Baez said he plans to keep swinging.

Right-hander Gerson Bautista pulled off the rare feat, going 3-0 to Baez before two huge swings ran the count full. Bautista then let loose a wild pitch that Baez allowed to sail for the walk.

“The ball almost hit me. That’s why I walked,” he said.

It was his first unintentional walk in 183 plate appearances, third of the season.

“We forgot to get the ball,” Maddon said.