BREAKING: Cubs’ Javy Baez draws walk in major-league baseball game
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
NEW YORK — For the first time since April 7, Javy Baez drew an unintentional walk in Thursday’s ninth inning – the first walk of any kind for him since April 11.
Asked after the game if he knew what he had accomplished in the Cubs’ 5-1 victory, he said:
“Yeah, I walked! Yes!” said Baez, who promised not to make a habit of it.
“I don’t go out there looking for a walk,” he said. “As long as the pitcher’s out there, I’m going to swing.”
Right-hander Gerson Bautista pulled off the rare feat, going 3-0 to Baez before two huge swings ran the count full. Bautista then let loose a wild pitch that Baez allowed to sail for the walk.
“The ball almost hit me. That’s why I walked,” he said.
It was his first unintentional walk in 183 plate appearances, third of the season.
“We forgot to get the ball,” Maddon said.