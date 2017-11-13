Breaking down baseball’s MVP races – Who will win MLB top award?

If baseball’s most valuable players were elected strictly by WAR, as listed at Fangraphs.com, Thursday’s announcement would honor the Yankees’ Aaron Judge (8.2 fWAR) and either the Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton or the Nationals’ Anthony Rendon (both 6.9).

Instead, Rendon isn’t among the final three in the National League and Judge has stiff competition from the Astros’ Jose Altuve in the American.

Aside from how much weight is given to advanced metrics such as WAR, there are a whole slew of factors: How much weight should be given team performance? How much value should be given defense? Should clutch hitting be a tie-breaker?

All are potential issues in the 2017 vote by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge are two favorites to win MLB's MVP award. | AP photos.

American League: Judge, Altuve and the Indians’ Jose Ramirez are the finalists. By fWAR, rookie outfielder Judge is 0.7 ahead of second baseman Altuva (7.5), with second baseman/third baseman Ramirez (6.6) farther behind.

All three played on postseason qualifiers. Votes are taken after the regular season, so Altuve gets no extra credit for helping the Astros win the World Series.

Judge’s case starts with 52 home runs, topping Mark McGwire’s MLB rookie record of 49. By weighted runs created plus, which considers all offensive contributions, adjusts for ballpark factors and normalizes to league average so 100 is an average player, Judge stood at 173.

That trailed only the 181 by the Angels’ Mike Trout at 181, who was limited by injury to 114 games.

Altuve, the AL batting average leader at .346, was no slouch at 160 wRC+. As a second baseman, he gets WAR credit for his position. And Altuve has an advantage in high-leverage situations.

In situations with the biggest potential impact on games, Altuve’s wRC+ was a strong 138. Judge dropped all the way to 107.

There’s a great deal of debate whether that should be considered. Clutch hitting has never been shown to be a repeatable skill.

This season says nothing about who will be a better clutch hitter next season or in years ahead, but for 2017, Altuve had more success when it mattered most.

National League: Right fielder Stanton is joined in the final three by Reds first baseman Joey Votto (6.6 fWAR) and Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Only Goldschmidt played on a postseason team.

Stanton, the NL RBI leader with 132, has a flashy stat with 59 home runs, most in MLB since Barry Bonds hit 73 and Sammy Sosa 64 in 2001. Thanks to the difference in positions, he has an edge with Fangraphs listing him at -.5 defensive runs to -5.3 for Votto and -7.6 for Goldschmidt.

With a well-rounded offensive game that includes a league leading 134 walks, Votto leads the finalists on offense overall with 165 wRC+ to Stanton’s 156 and Goldschmidt’s 142.

So you have a split decision. The postseason player is Goldschmidt. The best by-the-metrics offensive players is Votto. But with right field defense favored over first base and a big home-run year, the WAR leader is Stanton.