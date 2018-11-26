Brendan Perlini, Dylan Strome look for fresh start with Blackhawks

Arizona Coyotes left wing Brendan Perlini (11) carries the puck up ice from Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader (8) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Detroit. | Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Shortly after the Arizona Coyotes lost 6-1 to the Calgary Flames on Sunday, forwards Brendan Perlini and Dylan Strome were informed that they were traded to the Blackhawks in exchange for Nick Schmaltz.

The first thing Strome, 21, did was call his best friend and former teammate, Alex DeBrincat.

“I was pretty shocked,” DeBrincat said. “Dylan called me last night and told me and I didn’t really believe him at first.”

Fortunately, the news was true and Strome and Perlini took a 5:45 a.m. flight out of Phoenix Monday morning to make it to Hawks midday practice at MB Ice Arena.

With the two struggling to garner momentum this season, Strome and Perlini — who’ve both posted six points in 20 and 22 games, respectively — are hoping to leave their scoring slumps in Arizona and looking forward to a fresh start with the Hawks.

“It’s a new, fresh opportunity for me,” said Perlini, who’s coming off a 30-point season. “You can tell in practice, great players – obviously a lot of veteran guys who have done great things in the game.”

Perlini, 22, comes to the Hawks without scoring a goal in his last 10 games. But despite his slump, Kane thought Perlini was “probably the best player for Arizona” after watching the Calgary game.

Meanwhile, Strome and DeBrincat are hoping to rekindle the chemistry they had with the Erie Otters of the OHL. The former linemates posted 100-plus points in each of the two seasons they played together (2014-15 and 2015-16).

Asked if the two could be on the line in the future, coach Jeremy Colliton hinted “it’s possible” with a smirk.