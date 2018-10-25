Brent Seabrook finds himself in company with Blackhawks legends

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook (7) looks to pass the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Chicago. | Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

When defenseman Brent Seabrook took to the ice on Thursday night against the Rangers, he stepped foot in the company of two Blackhawks legends and made franchise history for the second time this season.

Thursday marked Seabrook’s 1,014th regular-season game. The milestone made him surpass Eric Nesternko (1956-72) for third on the Hawks’ all-time regular-season games played list. Now, he only trails Hall of Famers Bobby Hull and the late Stan Mikita.

Seabrook — who became the franchise leader among defensemen for games played earlier this season — is on track to pass Hull’s record (1,036 games) in December. Meanwhile, he is still more than four-and-a-half seasons behind Mikita — the Hawks’ all-time leader, who played in 1,394 regular-season games.

Seabrook’s career doesn’t have one defining moment. His highlight reel is filled with clutch moments, including two overtime goals — one in an elimination game — in the 2013 Stanley Cup playoffs. And his consistency is what has made him an integral part in the Hawks’ nine consecutive playoff appearances.

“He’s another guy that comes to mind when you think of the consistency,” captain Jonathan Toews said. “You just know what you’re going to get out of him every single night. He prepares the same way, he’s got the same routine, he’s got the same habits. Obviously there’s a reason to why he’s doing all that and he’s made it this far in his career and he’s still playing well.”

Last season, Seabrook had one of his worst performances of his career. But even then, he led the Hawks blue line in goals (7).

Seabrook is off to a strong start this season and through nine games, he leads the team with 22 blocked shots. Seabrook also had six points, the most among the team’s defensemen.

Foster’s Return

Emergency back-up goalie and hero Scott Foster is back with the Hawks — kind of.

After making headlines last season for stopping all seven shots he faced during a Hawks’ win in March, Foster once again joined the team on the ice at the United Center. He participated in several drills at the Hawks’ morning skate, blocking shots from stars like Toews.

“It’s pretty cool to see him go through what he did last year and the story that he was,” Toews said. “And then obviously you can rely upon him to show up for practice every once in a while. He’s good out there. He definitely makes you work on your shot.”

But fans shouldn’t expect to see him starting in net anytime soon.

Coach Joel Quenneville said Foster, a 36-year-old accountant who was honored at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas this summer, will join the Hawks for optional morning skates going forward.

Asked how Foster reacted to the news, Quenneville joked: He likes the idea. It beats the Beer League.”

No line dancing

As the saying goes: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

While Quenneville is notoriously for shuffling his lines, he decided to keep the same lines he used Tuesday in the Hawks’ 3-1 win against Anaheim.

“Every game is kind of different but I still think we’re going to be a better team by playing four lines throughout most parts of the game,” Quenneville said. “And if everybody gets some predictability to the lines, get some consistency where each other are on both ends of the rink it’s going to help our team game and hopefully you get some predictability so you can keep the lines together.”