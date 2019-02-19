Blackhawks D Brent Seabrook (injury) out vs. Red Wings

The Blackhawks will fly to Detroit today without veteran defenseman Brent Seabrook, who is out for the game Wednesday with an abdominal strain.

Seabrook tried to work through the injury at morning skate Monday, but was ruled out for the game that night against the Senators.

“I think it’s minor, but I don’t think we’re exactly sure on the timeline of it,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “Obviously we’d like to get him back in as soon as possible. He’s playing pretty well.”

Seabrook has missed only two games this season and is fifth on the Hawks at 19:47 average time on ice. He has five goals and 18 assists.