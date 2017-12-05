Brett, Carew on Hall of Fame committee that picks new members Sunday

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Hall of Fame players George Brett, Rod Carew, Dennis Eckersley, Don Sutton, Dave Winfield and Robin Yount will be on the 16-man committee that decides Sunday if anyone formerly passed over for Cooperstown will now get elected.

Steve Garvey, Jack Morris and Tommy John are among the 10 candidates being considered for enshrinement, along with longtime players’ union head Marvin Miller. Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker, Ted Simmons, Luis Tiant and Alan Trammell also are on the Modern Baseball Era ballot, which recognizes those whose biggest contributions came from 1970-87.

Seventy-five percent — 12 votes — are needed for election. Results will be announced at the winter meetings in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

The Hall said Monday that two other Hall of Famers, former Atlanta manager Bobby Cox and current Braves vice chairman John Schuerholz, also are on the committee.

The panel also includes New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson, former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston and three current team controlling owners: Cincinnati CEO Bob Castellini, St. Louis CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. and Kansas City chairman David Glass.

There are two media members: Bob Elliott, formerly of the Toronto Sun; and Jayson Stark, formerly of The Philadelphia Inquirer and ESPN. Steve Hirdt of the Elias Sports Bureau, Major League Baseball’s official statistician, also is on the panel.

Garvey was a 10-time All-Star first baseman and Morris won 254 times, plus pitched a 10-inning shutout in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series for Minnesota. John won 288 games over 26 seasons, a career extended by the pioneering elbow surgery that bears his name.

Miller headed the players’ union from 1966-82 and will be on the ballot for the seventh time. He received 44 percent in 2003 and 63 percent in 2007 when all Hall of Famers could vote on the veterans panel. After the Hall downsized the committee, he got 3 of 12 votes in 2007, 7 of 12 in 2009 and 11 of 16 in 2010 — one fewer than the necessary 75 percent. Four years ago, he was at least six votes shy.

In 2008, four years before he died, Miller sent a letter to the Baseball Writers’ Association of America saying he didn’t want to be considered anymore. Beeston and Hirdt are the only holdovers from the 2013 Expansion Era Committee, as the panel was then called.

The BBWAA annual vote on players will be announced Jan. 24. That 33-man ballot includes Chipper Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel among 19 first-time candidates and Trevor Hoffman, Vladimir Guerrero, Edgar Martinez, Roger Clemens are Barry Bonds among holdovers. Inductions are scheduled for July 29.