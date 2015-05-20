Brett Favre says Bears-Packers is ‘right fit’ to unveil retired jersey

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre will have his No. 4 jersey retired on Thanksgiving night when the Bears visit Green Bay.

The rivalry game was the “right fit” and “right choice” for the ceremony, Favre said in a conference call with reporters Wednesday, via ESPN.

“I felt like that was the right fit,” Favre said. “The tradition and the history between the Bears [and Packers] dates back long before any of us were around. Just some fun games and rivalries over the years, and so being a Thanksgiving game, just the magnitude of that in itself is huge. And to me, it’s just the right fit, the right choice.”

Favre, 45, was a noted Bears killer during his career as a player. He went 23-13 in 36 career games against Chicago, throwing for 8,606 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Favre’s 3,810 career passing yards at Soldier Field are the fifth-most by a quarterback all-time.

Read more from Favre’s teleconference by clicking here.