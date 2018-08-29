Packers trade backup QB Brett Hundley to Seahawks: report

The Packers have traded backup quarterback Brett Hundley to the Seahawks for a 2019 draft pick, according to ESPN. Details on the draft pick haven’t been reported but the deal solidifies DeShone Kizer as the No. 2 passer behind Aaron Rodgers on Green Bay’s depth chart entering the season.

Hundley, a 2015 fifth-round pick by the Packers out of UCLA, got his first real crack at NFL playing time last season due to Rodgers’ injury. He had some good moments but didn’t blow anyone away by completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,836 yards with nine touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He also ran for 270 yards and two scores.

The Packers posted a 3-6 record in Hundley’s starts.

Those numbers apparently didn’t impress the Packers much because they acquired Kizer, a 2017 second-round pick, from the Browns in exchange for cornerback Damarious Randall in order to compete with Hundley in training camp. Based on the deal, it’s apparent that Kizer won the competition to be Rodgers’ potential replacement.

Now Hundley will go from backing up one elite NFL QB in Rodgers to another in Seattle’s Russell Wilson. The Seahawks previously had journeyman Austin Davis, who has appeared in 16 NFL games, and 2018 seventh-round pick Alex McGough as their backups. It could be a good opportunity for Hundley, who is still just 25 and provides some similar skills to Wilson.