Brewers announce Ed Sheeran show at Miller Park — oops — during postseason

Ed Sheeran performing at the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York. | Getty Images

Not so “Perfect?” The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday on Twitter that English crooner Ed Sheeran will be playing at Miller Park on Oct. 23.

The catch? The concert falls during the MLB playoffs.

Twitter users were quick to note the timing.

But the @Brewers account was quick to clarify that if the team makes the postseason (the team added pitcher Matt Albers and outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich during the offseason), the concert will be rescheduled for another date.

Good question! We hope that's the case! Thankfully, Ed Sheeran and his tour group have been awesome to work with, so if a deep Brewers Postseason run happens (🤞), Ed has agreed to come back at a later date in 2018 to perform at Miller Park. https://t.co/Q42l6q1V0P — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 6, 2018

The Brew Crew missed the playoffs in 2017, falling just short of a Wild Card spot to the Colorado Rockies.

If you want to catch him in Chicago, Sheeran will also be playing at Soldier Field on Oct. 4.