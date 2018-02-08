Brewers announce presale to try to keep Cubs fans out of ‘Wrigley North’ games

Guess they’re sick of being called “Wrigley North.”

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday a special pre-sale for fans with a Wisconsin address to buy tickets to the team’s ten home games this season against the Chicago Cubs.

It’s not that we dislike Cubs fans, per se. We just really prefer Brewers fans. This special presale begins tomorrow. Details: https://t.co/mcq3bGeeDv pic.twitter.com/RgG50qhlLj — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 8, 2018

“The Crew wants Miller Park to be filled with loud and proud Wisconsin fans when they cheer on the boys of summer against their division foe this year,” according to a post on the Brewers’ website.

Miller Park has been notoriously full of Cubs fans when the division rivals play in Milwaukee, which has earned the stadium the nickname “Wrigley North.” The New York Times even wrote about the phenomenon in 2016. (The same year the Cubs won the World Series.)

Wisconsin residents with a valid address can purchase tickets beginning at 9 a.m. Friday and continuing through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 15.

The Cubs play the Brewers at Miller Park on April 5, 6, 7 and 8; June 11, 12 and 13; and Sept. 3, 4 and 5.

The Brewers previously announced an Ed Sheeran concert will take place at Miller Park on Oct. 23 — during the MLB playoffs.