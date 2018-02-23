Brewers beat Cubs 2-1 in spring opener

Anthony Rizzo and Cubs teammates wore caps with Stoneman Douglas High logos and colors to honor last week's shooting victims from Rizzo's alma mater.

MARYVALE, Ariz. — Third baseman Tommy La Stella’s two-out opposite-field single to left field in the third inning gave the Cubs a brief lead, but the Brewers came back with two in the fourth to beat the Cubs 2-1 in both teams’ spring exhibition opener Friday at Maryvale Stadium.

Both teams wore hats with the logo and team colors of Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of last week’s school shooting and Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s alma mater. Flags at the stadium were flown at half-staff.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re wearing them, but we’re showing our support,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said, who lauded student survivors for their activism in the aftermath of the shooting that killed 17 at the school. “We’re not just wearing them. We’re on board.”

La Stella, one of three members of the projected 25-man roster to play Friday, also made one of the Cubs’ two defensive highlights in the bottom of the first. He charged leadoff man Keon Broxton’s slow roller toward third, barehanded the ball, and threw as he fell to the grass to get the speedy Broxton on a close play.

Center fielder Ian Happ made the other play, diving to rob Jesus Aguilar of a hit to end the third inning and leave the bases loaded.

Eric Sogard’s triple in the fourth drove in both runs for the Brewers.

The Cubs open their home exhibition season Saturday against the Rangers.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub