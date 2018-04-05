Brewers efforts fail to keep Cubs fans out of Miller Park for Cubs-Brewers

MILWAUKEE – What if the Brewers-Cubs baseball game fell on a night in Milwaukee, and nobody from Chicago was there to hear it, see it or cheer for the Cubs?

“I mean, we might just sink into a hole as players,” Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo deadpanned. “We really love our Cubs fans on the road.”

The Brewers tried to limit the number of Cubs fans showing up to their ballpark against their division rivals with a limited-time Wisconsin-residents-only sale of ticket to the teams’ 10 Miller Park meetings this year.

“We’ll see if the plan they hatched has any positive results,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said before Thursday night’s series opener. “I know they tried something different with ticket sales. I hope it’s a positive result for Brewers fans.”

Cubs fans have been a big part of the scene at Milwaukee's Miller Park for Cubs-Brewers games in recent years, such as this game last July.

Apparently not so much.

The Brewers said they sold several thousand tickets for each game during the resident-only sale.

Of course, it would have been impossible to weed out any Cub fans who might, for example, live near the state line and have Wisconsin zip codes.

Regardless, it didn’t seem to prevent another bipartisan crowd at “Wrigley North” on Thursday with strong and vocal support for the Cubs, most conspicuously during a three-run second inning.

“I’m almost certain, if you’re from the state of Illinois, and you want to come see a game up here, you’ll find a way,” Rizzo said. “I’ve seen it before. I’ve seen Game 7 of a World Series [in Cleveland] that was probably 60-40, if not 50-50. I’m sure there’ll be a way to get tickets if they want them.

“We’re very fortunate to have the following that we do.”

Rap sessions

The Cubs’ don’t exactly share the hand-wringing concern that some in the fan base do over their performances five games into a season some in the clubhouse said hasn’t even begun yet.

But that doesn’t mean they’re shrugging off their early issues.

“Oh, no, we’re talking,” veteran Ben Zobrist said. “We’re talking as a group. Everybody’s in a growth, learning mindset in regard to their own swing and how they can get things going quicker.”

In fact, he said, “We have done a better job than I’ve ever seen any tam do at bouncing things off of each other early in the season, in spring training and the first week of the season.”

Whether it had any impact on Thursday’s results, the Cubs broke out for five runs and seven hits in just the first three innings against Brent Suter and the Brewers – the Cubs’ first runs since Saturday.

And Cubs starter Jon Lester looked much more in command than he did in the season opener a week earlier – even bouncing a throw to third in the first inning to nab Ryan Braun trying to steal a second consecutive base as Lester held the ball.

“Everyone can rest assured that there are a lot of conversations happening behind closed doors,” Zobrist said. “And there’s a lot of thought being put into what’s happening on the field. You’ve still got to go out and execute and find a way to get things going. But the right thoughts are happening.”