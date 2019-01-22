American Family Insurance to replace Miller as Brewers stadium name sponsor

The home of the Milwaukee Brewers will have a different name starting in 2021 with American Family Insurance replacing Miller as the stadium’s naming rights sponsor, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. It’s unclear what the new name of the presently titled Miller Park will be, but MillerCoors said Tuesday that it will lose the naming rights to the facility after 2020.

The Brewers have a press conference set for 2 p.m. CT to make a “major business announcement.”

Miller Park, appropriately sponsored by one of the largest beer brands in the country for a franchise called the Brewers, opened in 2001 as the replacement for Milwaukee County Stadium. It’s well-known for its fan-shaped retractable roof, which can open and close in roughly 10 minutes.

When the Brewers and Miller first struck a deal on naming rights in 1996, the $41.2 million pact was the largest stadium naming rights deal ever agreed to by an MLB team.

Miller, one of the oldest breweries in the United States, is currently part of the Molson Coors Brewing Company, which was formed by the 2005 merger of Molson and Coors. The brand was acquired by Molson Coors in 2016 after previous owner SABMiller agreed to divest itself of the Miller brands as part of its merger with Anheuser-Busch InBev.