Brewers wives beat Cubs wives in charity softball game, raising more than $8K

The wives and girlfriends of Cubs players stepped to the plate to raise money for Cubs Charities on Tuesday.

Before the Cubs faced the Brewers in Milwaukee, the two team’s significant others played one another in a charity softball game at Helfaer Field, located just outside of Miller Park.

Manager Joe Maddon’s wife, Jaye, participated in a similar charity game when the Maddons lived in Tampa, Florida. Cubs outfielder Albert Almora’s wife, Krystal, said at a practice last week that she was eager to be a part of this year’s game.

“This is something we’ve all wanted to do for a very long time,” Almora said. “The fact that we have this opportunity and that it’s for charity, I think it all fits perfectly.”

While Tuesday night’s victory over the Brewers put the Cubs in first place in the National League Central, the Cubs’ wives couldn’t get the job done themselves. The Brewers’ wives defeated the Cubs 10-3.

This was the first game between the two teams’ wives. Cubs Charities spokesperson Alicia Gonzalez estimated the game raised more than $8,000. She said the final number will be announced after they calculate how much money was raised on raffle prizes.

All proceeds from the game will be equally distributed among the Cubs’ and Brewers’ Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) programs. RBI is MLB’s charity designed to promote baseball and softball in urban environments.