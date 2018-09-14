Former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher to get HOF ring during halftime ceremony

Brian Urlacher waves to the crowd after receiving his gold jacket during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday in Canton, Ohio. Scott Heckel/The Canton Repository

Brian Urlacher will receive a ring from the Pro Football Hall of Fame when the Bears honor him at halftime Monday night.

Hall president/CEO David Baker will give him a “ring of excellence” to commemorate his Hall of Fame induction last month. The ring has 1 3/4 carats’ worth of diamonds and a 14-karat gold base. A miniature likeness of Urlacher’s Hall bust, his position and his career length — 2000-12 — appear on one side of the ring, while his name and class of 2018 year appears on the other. On the inside of the ring is the No. 318. Urlacher is the 318th inductee into the Hall.

“I really wish I got a chance to play with him …” guard Kyle Long said earlier this week. “But as a player, he was a terror on defense.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he’d “never seen anybody bigger and faster and more effective” than Urlacher.

“When he was in his heyday, man, he was a great, great player,” Carroll said. “And great spirit, too, about the game. Not any one story. But just the overall body of work was just phenomenal. So it’s great that they’re honoring him. He’s well-deserving.”

No team has more Hall of Famers than the Bears’ 28. Urlacher is the 29th linebacker enshrined.